The 7 Best Smart Wallets

Best Runner-up: Ecobee Smart Thermostat With Voice Control. Best for Multiple Zones: Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat. Smart home products, from security systems to robot vacuums to smart speakers, have grown more and more popular in recent years thanks to the convenience they offer. Many smart devices primarily provide you the luxury of time saved, whether it's time saved from a robot vacuuming your house or a smart speaker searching for the weather forecast or a recipe instead of doing it yourself. But one smart device that saves you time, energy and money is a smart thermostat. Smart thermostats offer practical conveniences like being able to control your home’s temperature from the comfort of your bed via a smart app or voice control as well as the ability to reduce your home’s energy consumption and power bills. You can save as much as 10 percent a year on heating and cooling by simply turning your thermostat back 7°-10°F for eight hours a day from its normal setting, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, and it's much easier to consistently do that with a smart thermostat with automated eco modes, self-learning technology and schedules you can control from your phone. Most top-rated models cost between $80-$250 and are easy to use via a connected app, and some even offer voice control integration with other home devices like Alexa, HomeKit, Google Assistant, etc. Beyond price, here are the primary factors to consider when choosing a smart thermostat:

