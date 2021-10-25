CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress closes in on social spending plan, tees up potential infrastructure vote

By Ylan Mui
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats are close to finalizing an agreement...

www.cnbc.com

WOWK 13 News

Manchin urges passage of infrastructure bill; still uneasy on social spending package

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin is addressing his concerns with President Joe Biden’s social spending package. He says before debating this, it’s time to vote on the traditional infrastructure bill. The framework for the $1.75 trillion social spending bill was trimmed down from the original $3.5 trillion one and on Monday, […]
Joe Biden
Nancy Pelosi
WSAV News 3

Democrats hope for House budget votes as soon as Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders were hoping for House votes as soon as Tuesday on the two pillars of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, two Democrats said Saturday, as the party mounted its latest push to maneuver the long-delayed legislation through Congress. It remained unclear, though, whether the ambitious timetable could be met. Top Democrats […]
mediaite.com

‘They Used Their Power to Screw Pelosi’: Geraldo Rivera Calls House Progressives ‘Petty’ for Opposing Infrastructure Bill Vote

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera said on Thursday that House progressives opposing a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal are being “petty” and trying to screw over Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Progressive Democrats have been demanding the bipartisan infrastructure package be linked to the Build Back Better spending bill they’ve been negotiating...
WHYY

Can the Democrats make a deal on the social spending plan?

President Biden urged Democrats toward an agreement on his social spending package before he left for European summits on Thursday, but negotiations between congressional Democrats over the plan’s price tag, the provisions and how to pay for it continue. Finding compromise between Senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema and the more liberal wing of the party has been a challenge and many key progressive priorities have ended up on the chopping block, including paid family leave, expanded Medicare, free community college and a clean electricity plan. This hour, we’ll talk about the spending bill – what’s in it and what was left out. Who are the holdouts, and what are the political implications for Democrats and President Biden? NPR’s DOMENICO MONTANARO and Politico’s RACHAEL BADE join us. Then, we’ll talk about what this very public display of Congressional policymaking says about the process, politics and our political parties with JAMES CURRY, professor of political science at the University of Utah.
CNBC

Manchin stalls progress on Biden's social safety net and climate plan as House works to finalize bill

Sen. Joe Manchin refused to back Biden's social spending bill without a detailed analysis of its impacts, delaying Democrats' plans to pass both bills this week. Manchin accused fellow Democrats of playing "shell games" with the cost of a $1.75 trillion social package and urged the House to pass an infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.
WTRF- 7News

Manchin says “time to vote” on bipartisan infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday it’s “time to vote” on a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, dashing hopes for swift resolution as he wavered over President Joe Biden’s broader $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal. The West Virginia Democrat’s announcement comes as Democrats want a signal from Manchin that he will support […]
