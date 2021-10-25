Congress closes in on social spending plan, tees up potential infrastructure vote

President Biden urged Democrats toward an agreement on his social spending package before he left for European summits on Thursday, but negotiations between congressional Democrats over the plan’s price tag, the provisions and how to pay for it continue. Finding compromise between Senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema and the more liberal wing of the party has been a challenge and many key progressive priorities have ended up on the chopping block, including paid family leave, expanded Medicare, free community college and a clean electricity plan. This hour, we’ll talk about the spending bill – what’s in it and what was left out. Who are the holdouts, and what are the political implications for Democrats and President Biden? NPR’s DOMENICO MONTANARO and Politico’s RACHAEL BADE join us. Then, we’ll talk about what this very public display of Congressional policymaking says about the process, politics and our political parties with JAMES CURRY, professor of political science at the University of Utah.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO