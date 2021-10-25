CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Adam: What’s a Good Entry-Level Cocktail for Someone Who’s New to Drinks?

By Adam Teeter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing someone who is new to drinks can mean many different things: a person who has recently entered legal drinking age; someone who enjoys a certain type or style of drinks and wants to get into something new; and the...

disneyfoodblog.com

Is Disney World’s Latest Drink Flight Actually a Good Deal?

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ is a fan-favorite Disney Springs location known for delicious down home Southern Florida cooking. Whether you visit Homecomin’ for the Southern eats or the Shine Bar drinks, moonshine is the name of the cocktail game here. Homecomin’ is especially known for their moonshine drinks on tap and now there’s an option to try all five moonshine drinks at once!
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

Why Sake Is All the Rage in America’s Fine-Dining Scene

In terms of its ingredients, sake is simple, made from just four elements: rice, water, yeast and fermentation-spurring mold called koji-kin. And yet as a category, it’s disconcertingly complex, served both hot and cold, filtered and unfiltered, dry and sweet. It’s been a staple of Japanese cuisine for centuries, but more recently sake has enjoyed an increasing prominence on the American fine-dining scene, with enthusiastic appreciation from Michelin-star chefs, buzzy restaurants and independent brewers alike. “Sushi has obviously seeped into the mainstream of the American diet, and with that comes a growing interest in other things Japanese,” says Weston Konishi,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Time Out Global

Local mixologists curated drinks on Time Out Market Chicago’s latest cocktail menu

Looking for something new to drink as the weather gets colder and winter begins to approach? Time Out Market Chicago recently introduced a brand new cocktail menu, packed with all sorts of fresh creations that should help warm you up—even when the temperatures take an inevitable dive. And to add some extra variety to the offerings, the Time Out Market Bar enlisted expert mixologists at some of the best bars in Chicago to create interesting sippable options.
vinepair.com

Ask a Chef: What’s a ‘Shift Drink’?

The first “proper” cocktail I enjoyed was a Sazerac, handed to me at the tail end of a Friday night shift while I was working as a 22-year-old commis chef. For a few reasons, that drink has stuck with me ever since: It was the first time I tried absinthe, the first time I’d ever even heard of rye whiskey, and it only “cost” me a small snack put together using leftover mise en place at the end of the evening’s service.
thepitchkc.com

Dish & Drink KC: One of KC’s biggest names in cocktails opens an East Crossroads saloon and pool hall

Check it out: Jill Cockson’s Chartreuse Saloon is now open in the East Crossroads. Jill Cockson is one of Kansas City’s most-respected bartenders and entrepreneurs. In Lincoln, Nebraska, she helmed the James Beard-nominated cocktail program at the cozy cocktail bar, the Other Room. In the four years since coming our way, she’s opened two prominent cocktail bars here in the metro, including Swordfish Tom’s in the Crossroads and Drastic Measures in Shawnee (the latter she opened with the also-talented Jay Sanders, now Drastic Measures’ sole owner).
thebendmag.com

November Table Talk: What's New in the Coastal Bend Food & Drink World

If you’re looking for a delicious Thanksgiving meal without the prep, The Lookout has you covered. Offering a carefully crafted 5-course meal, the intimate dining experience takes the stress out of Thanksgiving preparation. With limited availability, tickets are available on their website. Crafted Meats in the Coastal Bend. With a...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
thepostathens.com

Ranking pumpkin drinks from someone who doesn't like pumpkin

Every year with fall’s arrival, cafes release an array of pumpkin drinks to excite their customers for the changing of seasons. Most add these drinks to their fall essentials along with their flannels and boots, but the flavor never warmed my body as it seems to do for others. I tend to stick to the apple flavors and roasted pumpkin seeds more than the actual flavor of pumpkin, so I avoided fall’s favorite coffee flavor until now.
The Post and Courier

Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. marks 10 years of selling classic drink mixers and goods

Brooks Reitz is a restless entrepreneur, always looking for the next big thing. But he’s made a success of selling nostalgia for those who want to relive the days of muscular drinks, subtle flirtation and rat-a-tat dialogue. Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. is his nod to the glamorous cocktail party days...
styleblueprint.com

BHAM’s New Food Truck Trend: Coffee and Cocktails

Taylor is the Marketing Associate for Blueprint.Inc. A proud Magic City resident, University of Alabama alum, and self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, Taylor enjoys exploring the 205 and sharing the true magic that lies in her beloved city. Whether it’s morning, noon, or night, the Birmingham food scene never sleeps. With new...
vinepair.com

Ask a Bartender: Should I Ever Drink My Beer Out of a Frosted Glass?

This October, VinePair is celebrating our second annual American Beer Month. From beer style basics to unexpected trends (pickle beer, anyone?), to historical deep dives and new developments in package design, expect an exploration of all that’s happening in breweries and taprooms across the United States all month long. While...
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Why You Should Always Have A Bottle Of Basil Hayden Bourbon When Entertaining

This article is part of a series, Stories of Bourbon, sponsored by James B. Beam Distilling Co. Discover more about bourbon here!. Going out for drinks? That’s easy. Entertaining friends at your own place is an entirely different level of difficulty. If you think you’re ready to welcome guests over for a celebratory toast or two, you’ll first need to make sure your bar is well stocked. Count how many glasses you think you’ll need and double it, unless you’re planning to have someone on dishwashing duty. Stock up on organic citrus and other fresh fruit for garnishes. And finally, pick a high-quality bourbon that can appeal to a wide array of drinkers.
vinepair.com

The 14 Best Whiskey-Based Canned Cocktails to Drink Right Now

It’s an exciting time for cocktail lovers on the go. From cans and bottles to cartons and bags, there is now a plethora of premixed drinks available on the market that make it easier than ever to sip our favorite cocktails without having to go to a bar. The options...
DRINKS
vinepair.com

New Data: Hard Seltzer Availability at Sports Bars Skyrockets vs. Pre-Pandemic

Hard seltzer producers were among the winners of pandemic-related drinking trend shifts. With bars and restaurants closed, revelers largely took their drinking occasions outside or kept them at home, making the bulk of their alcohol purchases at stores, online, and via third-party delivery apps. Meanwhile hard seltzer sales surged, and the category continued to morph, with lemonade, punch, iced tea, and higher-ABV offshoots forming.
PUBLIC HEALTH
vinepair.com

Ale Academy (and Lagers Too): Kentucky Common

This October, VinePair is celebrating our second annual American Beer Month. From beer style basics to unexpected trends (pickle beer, anyone?), to historical deep dives and new developments in package design, expect an exploration of all that’s happening in breweries and taprooms across the United States all month long. Welcome...
The Independent

Heinz’s new ‘Christmas dinner in a can’ sells out within hours of launching

Heinz has launched a Christmas Dinner canned soup, complete with turkey and all the trimmings – but the limited edition tin sold out within hours of launching on Monday.The Christmas Dinner Big Soup contains “big chunks” of turkey, pigs in blankets, Brussels sprouts, stuffing balls and potatoes, with a gravy and cranberry sauce.The brand only produced 500 cans of the seasonal soup, but hinted it could roll it out in greater numbers next year.In a survey for Heinz, Opinium found that 36 per cent of those who celebrate Christmas prefer the traditional dinner to any other meal.Nearly half (42...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
vinepair.com

The Difference Between Ron Zacapa and Diplomático, Explained

While the Caribbean is often credited as the go-to for some of the world’s most revered rums, sugar cane — the crop from which the famed spirit is distilled — has been cultivated in Central and South America for centuries, resulting in an incredibly sophisticated rum culture. Two of the region’s best known brands, Ron Zacapa and Diplomático, offer a departure from the regular lineup.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

7 of the Best Daiquiri Recipes for Fall

The colder months are an exciting time for drinks lovers. As we say adieu to the frozen concoctions of more humid days, the chillier weather means a reintroduction to old friends like Hot Toddies and mulled wine. But there are some drinks that go beyond a single season. One such...
RECIPES

