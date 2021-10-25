Ask Adam: What’s a Good Entry-Level Cocktail for Someone Who’s New to Drinks?

This article is part of a series, Stories of Bourbon, sponsored by James B. Beam Distilling Co. Discover more about bourbon here!. Going out for drinks? That’s easy. Entertaining friends at your own place is an entirely different level of difficulty. If you think you’re ready to welcome guests over for a celebratory toast or two, you’ll first need to make sure your bar is well stocked. Count how many glasses you think you’ll need and double it, unless you’re planning to have someone on dishwashing duty. Stock up on organic citrus and other fresh fruit for garnishes. And finally, pick a high-quality bourbon that can appeal to a wide array of drinkers.

