CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The 3 Most Important Takeaways From Silvergate Capital's Q3 Report

By Bram Berkowitz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

Key Points

  • SEN utilization, which fell from last quarter, is closely linked to cryptocurrency spot trading volume.
  • There was no update on when the Diem pilot will launch, but Silvergate management revealed why they were waiting to provide a timeline.
  • Management also discussed their thoughts about possible cryptocurrency banking regulations, particularly as they would relate to SEN Leverage.

The cryptocurrency-centric bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) reported a mixed bag of results for the third quarter on Tuesday.

On a positive note, its earnings per share hit a record level of $0.88. However, usage of its Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) platform declined. SEN, a real-time payments platform, allows parties on the network to clear transactions instantly, which comes in handy for institutional cryptocurrency investors and exchanges. The quantity of transfers on SEN dropped from nearly $240 billion in Q2 to about $162 billion in Q3.

But I found Silvergate's Q3 earnings conference call to be much more interesting than the report's raw numbers, as it partially answered several questions that will be much more important for the bank's overall long-term outlook. Here are the three most important things I learned from the earnings report and the conference call.

1. SEN Utilization is correlated with cryptocurrency spot trading

For the first time in more than a year, SEN utilization did not increase sequentially; it fell roughly 32% from the second quarter. Management said that the dip was correlated with spot trading volumes of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), which also fell in the quarter, as prices were less volatile. This makes sense. SEN is a platform used for cryptocurrency trading, so lower trading volumes should translate into less utilization. However, SEN utilization dipped by 32% while cryptocurrency spot trading fell 43%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gO8l_0cblBVDB00
Image source: Silvergate Capital Q3 investor presentation.

Although SEN utilization is a big driver of overall activity at Silvergate, it's not like the bank saw no growth at all. As of the quarter's end, deposits were only up by about $300 million, but its average deposits across the period were up by roughly $1.3 billion. The bank added about 80 new customers to SEN, and while transaction revenue was down from Q2, it was still the bank's second-highest quarter of transaction revenue. Lastly, the bank also grew its SEN Leverage lending product -- a line of credit collateralized by Bitcoin -- by $64 million in Q3.

This correlation is certainly a good way to gauge how Silvergate is doing in the quarter, but I'm hopeful that as the bank ramps up more products and services, this correlation will fade. I like the fact that the bank operates more on the transactional side of the cryptocurrency space as opposed to just holding or mining tokens. As time progresses, I think this can be a stock that gives investors exposure to Bitcoin without the same level of risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OMWFc_0cblBVDB00
Image source: Getty Images.

2. Tracking Diem

Earlier this year, Silvergate announced a partnership with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) under which it will be the exclusive issuer of the social media giant's long-hyped stablecoin, Diem, which will be pegged to the U.S. dollar. Facebook is partnering with Silvergate to use SEN to mint and burn the stablecoins.

Management believes this is the next big opportunity for the bank, and Silvergate CEO Alan Lane said on the second-quarter earnings call that the bank would be disappointed if it couldn't launch the pilot before the end of the year. However, the bank looks less likely to make good on that schedule after Lane said on the third-quarter call that he did not have an update on the timing of the launch.

Lane indicated that the holdup -- or rather, the lack of an update per se -- had to do with the fact that President Biden's Working Group Financial Markets may soon come out with recommendations and guidance in regards to the regulation of stablecoins.

Waiting to act until that guidance is made public would give Silvergate and Facebook "an opportunity to tweak or adjust anything on the margin that might be necessary prior to launch," he said. "But we're waiting, just like everybody else, for that guidance to come out. And you can rest assured, as soon as it's out, we'll adjust accordingly and be out to the market."

3. How management is thinking about cryptocurrency regulation

Ever since the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision issued a set of recommendations for how banks worldwide should regulate cryptocurrencies, I've wondered how its proposals might impact Silvergate's business. The biggest of them is to essentially require banks to hold $1 of capital for every $1 of cryptocurrency on their balance sheets. Now, Silvergate doesn't hold any cryptocurrency assets directly, but SEN Leverage does have exposure to them, considering the loans are collateralized by Bitcoin.

An analyst on the earnings call asked how the bank is thinking about capital requirements if Basel's proposal makes its way into U.S. banking regulations. Lane replied that while the regulation remains far from passage into U.S. banking law, Silvergate doesn't intend to have SEN Leverage volume exceed its regulatory capital right now, which means the bank would be compliant even if the Basel recommendations went into effect. SEN Leverage at the end of Q3 hit nearly $323 million, while the bank's total risk-based capital at the end of Q2 was nearly $872 million.

Now, obviously, if the bank wants to grow, this strategy is not a long-term solution. Lane said the bank is thinking about solutions for a tougher cryptocurrency regulatory climate, including the possibility of setting up a model where the bank would originate and service SEN Leverage loans, but sell the actual loans to investors. I'm hopeful that it won't come to that because I think management is already taking strong precautions. The Bitcoin collateral for SEN Leverage is equal to or exceeds the amount of the U.S. dollar loans. Silvergate has seen no losses on these loans nor has it had to liquidate any of the Bitcoin collateral, despite some significant volatility in the price of Bitcoin. And again, the bank is already maintaining very high capital levels. Still, it's good to see management preparing for some pretty hard situations.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

My 3 Stock Market Predictions for November

Economic recovery and corporate earnings growth are slowing down. The stock market won't benefit from high inflation or low interest rates as the Fed adjusts policy. Corporate earnings in an uncertain market will lead to big winners and big losers, so manage your portfolio accordingly. Just about everyone has looked...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Down 45% in 2021, This Cloud Stock Could Soon Start Soaring

Bandwidth is likely to release terrific third-quarter results on Nov. 8. Bandwidth's secular growth opportunities, its fast-growing customer base, and higher spending on its offerings should be long-term tailwinds. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was in strong form on the stock market last year as the demand for communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solutions skyrocketed...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Under-the-Radar Stocks to Watch After Strong Earnings Results

Juniper Networks' cloud offering is finally gaining traction. F5 Networks is growing its software and security businesses. These tech stocks remain reasonably priced. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the digitization of enterprises. The rise of cloud computing also encouraged them to move some of their computing infrastructures and applications from their on-premises environments to the cloud. As a consequence, with hardware-based legacy solutions becoming less relevant, old tech companies have been facing the threat of declining revenue.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

Ark’s flagship ETF has beaten the market by a wide margin over the last seven years. Snapchat and Twitter are two of the most popular social platforms in the U.S. Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. What's the secret behind those returns?
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Requirements#Mining Equipment#Silvergate Capital#Diem#Sen#Btc
The Motley Fool

My Take on Alphabet's Recent Earnings

Today's video focuses on Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) recent earnings, reported on Oct. 26 after the market closed. Alphabet's advertisement saw strong growth year over year (YOY), causing its stock price to increase after earnings. Here are some highlights from the video. Alphabet reported revenue of $65 billion, representing a growth...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Motley Fool

What to Expect From Square's Q3 Earnings

Square (NYSE:SQ) is reporting Q3 earnings on November 4. So as always, I will recap what happened with Square in this quarter. We're going to have a look at its Q2 numbers and some of the company's activities during the quarter. You can find the video below. Q2 earnings recap.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of SoFi Are Rising Today

SoFi will report earnings on Nov. 10. Investors are optimistic about what they'll see after a rvial recently turned in strong results. Investors also hope the company will soon obtain a bank charter, which would allow it to greatly streamline its operations. What happened. Shares of the one-stop-shop financial services...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks I'm Watching This Week as Potential Buys

Many investors now have access to fractional share investing and free trading, which has opened up the possibility of weekly dollar-cost averaging. Today's video focuses on recent stock price action, valuation metrics, and recent news affecting Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI), Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE), and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). Here are some highlights from the video.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd (CHT) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Chunghwa Telecom Conference Call for the Company's Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results. [Operator Instructions] For your information, this conference call is now being broadcasted live over the Internet. Webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished. Please visit CHT IR website, www.cht.com.tw/ir, under the IR Calendar section.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Switchback II Corporation Are Volatile Today

Switchback is expected to close on its merger of Bird Rides this week, pending shareholder approval. An analyst at D.A. Davidson recently set a price target of $13.25. Bird will then report Q3 earnings on Nov. 15. What happened. Shares of Switchback II Corporation (NYSE:SWBK) were volatile this morning, rising...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Looking for a Dividend Stock? Check Out This Elite Bank

While a lot of investors are interested in cryptocurrency and fintech stocks, on this episode of "The 5," recorded on Oct. 11, Fool.com Jason Hall does a deep dive into an old-school bank for the global elite, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB). Jason's bullish on this bank stock, and he especially loves its high dividend payout of almost 5%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Ceragon Networks Stock Fell 11.4% This Morning

Faced with difficult component and shipping challenges, Ceragon offered modest guidance targets for the next quarter. The network infrastructure stock could be a buy today, but only for patient investors. What happened. Shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) dove as much as 11.4% lower in Monday's early trading. Market makers shrugged...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
135K+
Followers
64K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy