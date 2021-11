ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Board of Aldermen unveiled the first draft of a new district map, another step in reducing the number of aldermen in the city from 28 to 14. Over the next two months, the Legislation Committee of the Board of Aldermen will hold public meetings to create a new, 14-ward map based on the 2020 Census. In order to make sure the changes are drawn in an equitable and legal way, the board is asking for public input at those meetings.

