There’s a New Five-Hour Bus Tour That’s Meant to Put You to Sleep

1069morefm.com
 7 days ago

Every parent knows that driving around for hours can put your baby to sleep. So why not offer the same type of service to adults? A bus company in Hong Kong just launched a new, five-hour tour of the city that’s...

abc17news.com

For sleepy Hong Kong residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze

HONG KONG (AP) — Travel-starved, sleep-deprived residents might find a new Hong Kong bus tour to be a snooze. The 47-mile, five-hour ride around the territory is meant to appeal to people who are easily lulled asleep by long rides. It was inspired by the tendency of tired commuters to fall asleep on public transit. The first “Sleeping Bus Tour” last weekend sold out entirely. One of the first passengers said he had insomnia and found the tour “more interesting” than he expected. Some passengers came prepared with blankets and travel pillows and swapped their shoes to slippers.
UPI News

Hong Kong bus company lulls passengers to sleep with 5-hour tour

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong tour company is offering a unique solution to help stressed-out passengers get some rest -- a five-hour bus ride to nowhere. For those who find they get their most restful sleep to the sounds and motions of the road, Ulu Travel is offering tickets to the longest bus route in Hong Kong, traveling 47 miles around the Tuen Mun highway and North Lantau Island on the "uninterrupted sleeping bus."
#Bus Tour#Economy#Double Decker Bus#Hong Kong
Good News: Spanx, Uber Drivers, and Haunted Houses

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds. 1. The founder of the shapewear brand Spanx just sold her majority stake in the company to a big investment firm. And she celebrated by sharing the love with her 500 employees. There’s a video of her announcing that she’s giving each of them two first-class plane tickets to ANYWHERE in the world, plus $10,000 in spending cash.
Smart Life Tips

Code words for passengers when traveling

If you've ever boarded or sailed, you've probably heard the staff speak in a strange way. It's important to note that shipping company employees use special words and phrases that actually encode words in different situations. These coded messages can calm passengers and avoid panic.
Osteo Launches a Cervical Pillow to Offer You a Good Night's Sleep

Osteo is excited to launch its latest comfortable and soft cervical pillows. The company has designed Button Cervical Pillow and Contour Memory Foam Pillow that offer additional structural support to the neck and head. Osteo has thoughtfully and strategically designed the shape of these pillows that ensures neck and head alignment with the spine.
