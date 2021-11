Every now and then a director comes around who says, “I know all the elements that make up a genuine, human bond.” Sometimes, these same directors turn out to be right. They boldly set out to investigate that which pulls us together, breaks us apart and drives us crazy. You might say this is all a bit lofty, and you’d be right. It is. But we’re fortunate enough to have a director like Juho Kuosmanen, whose latest film “Compartment No. 6” prods at these questions of friendship and love.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO