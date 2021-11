The new cameras themselves are pretty impressive to start with. The main rear camera, shared by the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, is a 50-megapixel beast with decent-sized pixel wells and an f/1.85 equivalent aperture (no, it doesn’t capture as much light as an f/1.8 on a DSLR, but it’s still good). The ultrawide one, also shared, is 12 megapixels and f/2.2 on a smaller sensor, so don’t expect mind-blowing image quality. The 6 Pro gets a 48-megapixel telephoto with less low-light capability but a 4x equivalent zoom. They’re all stabilized and have laser-assisted autofocus.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO