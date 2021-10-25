CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Top Gadgets We Want for the Holidays Include Phones, Video Doorbells, and Robot Vacuums

1069morefm.com
 7 days ago

If someone could just invent a robot vacuum that answers your door AND makes phone calls, it’ll be the...

www.1069morefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Walmart Is Already Offering Insane Black Friday Deals — Shop Keurig, Samsung, Ninja & More

Table of Contents Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Black Friday is among the oddest of American traditions. We follow up a day of being thankful for all we have (and eating to excess, of course), with a whole lot of shopping. Some of those shopping forays may be getting a head start on our holiday gift list, but much is also just about getting good deals on the stuff we really want! This year, it seems Black Friday is starting earlier than ever, as Walmart sets its sales live,...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Free Amazon cash, $20 must-have Alexa gadget, bedding sale, more

The weekend has finally arrived, which means you can sit back and relax. Or, you can run around with your family trying to make the most of your weekend. In either case, saving some money on best-selling products should be a nice change of pace. And today, amid all the amazing sales like the Best Buy early Black Friday sale to Amazon’s epic daily deals page, we dug up 10 particularly amazing deals that you won’t want to miss. Saturday’s best deals 🚨 FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free! First-time gift card...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Exercise Equipment#Gadgets#Vacuums#Wireless Headphones#Americans#Apple Watches
New York Post

How to stop your phone and other smart devices from listening to you

If you’ve ever thought someone was secretly eavesdropping on you, you’re right. Smartphones and other devices can hear and record what you say, as proven by a now-viral TikTok that showed thousands of audio files recorded on a woman’s Echo and Dot speakers and saved in the innermost folders of her Amazon account.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

🚨 Amazon early Black Friday deals start now! Here's how to find them 🚨

Amazon recently announced all the details surrounding its big holiday sales. What’s more, all of Amazon’s big plans in the run-up to Black Friday have been revealed. We’ll save you from the suspense: all of the early Amazon Black Friday deals are crazy. And thousands of early Black Friday bargains are already available right now! We all know that Amazon runs fantastic deals each year in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. But we can’t recall the retail giant ever hosting sales this good so far ahead of the holidays. You really have to see them in order to believe...
INTERNET
BGR.com

Black Friday Shark vacuum & Ninja Foodi deals are here for one day only

If you thought you had to wait until Black Friday to find amazing Shark vacuum deals, think again! Amazon is running an incredible one-day sale on all the hottest Shark vacuum models you can think of. That includes the Shark IQ robot vacuum with self-empty base, which is on sale for $318.99 instead of $600. That is an absolutely incredible deal and a new all-time low price! The wildly popular Shark Steam Pocket Mop is on sale as well today, as are several other Shark vacuum models. As if all that wasn’t good enough, Shark’s sister brand Ninja is included in this...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
itechpost.com

Want to Upgrade Your Phone for the Holidays? 5 Best 5G Smartphones Under $500

Nowadays, you don't have to spend more than $500 on a good phone. Premium smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Apple's iPhone 13 Pro, include the most advanced technology available. They offer excellent performance and a comprehensive collection of features, but they also come with hefty price tags.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Amazon's early Black Friday deals: Monitors, robot vacuums, more

In case you didn't get the memo: Black Friday is starting early this year, as decided by the likes of Best Buy and Amazon. From now until -- well, Black Friday, Amazon will be listing its wide selection of products at specially-marked prices. While there is no word on whether the same products will go for less in a few weeks, we've scoured the retailer, from A to Z, to uncover the best deals available right now.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Black Friday Best Buy deals: All the early deals you can get now

Black Friday isn’t far off. All kinds of retailers are prepping their excellent Black Friday deals, and we’re expecting great deals on TVs, laptops, smart home devices, headphones, and more. Best Buy in particular is expected to offer hundreds of incredible deals. In fact, there will likely be so many deals that it may be hard to find the right ones for you. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Black Friday deals from Best Buy. Black Friday itself takes place on November 26, so it may be some time before we get some actual Black Friday Best...
SHOPPING
TechHive

Wyze’s $65 Video Doorbell Pro can run on battery power

About a year after bowing its first video doorbell, Wyze is back with its upgraded Video Doorbell Pro, which arrives with wider viewing angles, dual-band Wi-Fi support, and the ability to run on both wired and battery power. Priced at $65 with a bundled chime and slated to ship in...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Stop Package Thieves Once and for All With One of These Doorbell Video Cameras

Doorbell cameras (and smart home cameras in general) can sometimes feel like they’re ripped from the pages of 1984, but even so, there’s no way around it: they’re incredibly useful. Whether you’re dealing with a package thief situation or just want to see what the deal is with the random car that just pulled up in your driveway, the best doorbell cameras are hardly tech for tech’s sake. Ring was one of the first major players to find a mainstream audience with their original Video Doorbell, which helped bring smart home tech into the mainstream but also underscored the importance and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mensjournal.com

The Best Robot Vacuums for Men

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. It’s pretty important keeping the house clean. Not...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Take the Work Out of Cleaning With a Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

When it comes to smart robot vacuums, the list of options has exploded in recent years. No longer out of financial grasp for many homeowners and renters, robot vacuums can turn daily or weekly floor cleaning into a hands-free, effortless task. If you’re looking for a way to increase your user experience and go even longer without having to tend to your robot vacuum, it’s time to upgrade to a self-emptying robot vacuum. A self-emptying robot vacuum differs from a traditional vacuum because it’s either sold with or can be paired with a large dustbin that can typically hold between 30-...
ELECTRONICS
Herald & Review

5 Benefits of Video Doorbells (and 5 Buzzworthy Brands!)

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article below allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. There’s arguably no better use of smart home technology than keeping your family...
ELECTRONICS
Woman's World

9 Best Robot Vacuum and Mops of 2021 That Blow Away the Competition

By now, you’ve likely heard all the rage about robot vacuums. It seems like everywhere we look robot vacs are the hot ticket item. Thankfully, you no longer have to spend your entire paycheck to add one to your home. Not only are they considered a worthy, affordable competitor to our trusty upright vacs, robots are now loaded with features that make thoroughly cleaning your entire home a breeze. One of those show-stopping features? Mopping. Believe it or not, robot vacuum mops have evolved so much that some now have “eyes” that see when a carpet nearby and automatically adjust to avoid a wet mess. But not all robot mops are quite so savvy. That’s why I’ve rounded up the best robot vacuum and mops for squeaky clean floors, including one reviewed by Yours Truly that is my all-time favorite cleaning gadget (and my go-to gift for moms, MILs, and pet-owners).
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy