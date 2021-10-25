The Top Gadgets We Want for the Holidays Include Phones, Video Doorbells, and Robot Vacuums

By now, you’ve likely heard all the rage about robot vacuums. It seems like everywhere we look robot vacs are the hot ticket item. Thankfully, you no longer have to spend your entire paycheck to add one to your home. Not only are they considered a worthy, affordable competitor to our trusty upright vacs, robots are now loaded with features that make thoroughly cleaning your entire home a breeze. One of those show-stopping features? Mopping. Believe it or not, robot vacuum mops have evolved so much that some now have “eyes” that see when a carpet nearby and automatically adjust to avoid a wet mess. But not all robot mops are quite so savvy. That’s why I’ve rounded up the best robot vacuum and mops for squeaky clean floors, including one reviewed by Yours Truly that is my all-time favorite cleaning gadget (and my go-to gift for moms, MILs, and pet-owners).

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO