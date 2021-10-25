CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

2 Polish troops hurt as migrants try forcing Belarus border

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in Poland said Monday that two soldiers were lightly hurt when a group of some 60 migrants tried to force their way across the border from Belarus. The Border Guards office said the troops — who have been deployed to help protect the European...

US News and World Report

Germany to Keep Border Open Despite Migrant Influx From Belarus

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is not considering closing its border with Poland to stem the flow of migrants trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday. "No one intends to close the border," Seehofer told journalists at a conference on the migration...
IMMIGRATION
ktwb.com

Poland to increase troop numbers on Belarus border to around 10,000

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland is increasing the number of troops on its border with Belarus to around 10,000, its defence minister said on Monday, as the country tries to stem a surge in migration which it blames on Minsk. Hundreds of people from places like Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have...
POLITICS
AFP

Russia imposes nationwide paid holiday to curb Covid

New coronavirus restrictions came into effect across Russia on Saturday with authorities looking to stem soaring infections and deaths in Europe's worst hit country by fatalities. Regions across the country have imposed some virus restrictions but the most stringent began this week in Moscow -- the epicentre of Russia's outbreak -- with non-essential services shuttered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
crossroadstoday.com

North Macedonia PM announces resignation after election loss

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced his resignation late Sunday following the heavy defeat of his governing Social Democratic Union in North Macedonia’s local elections. “The responsibility for this outcome is mine and I’m resigning as prime minister and as leader of the Social Democratic Union,”...
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

Ethiopia’s PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital, while a new wave of detentions of ethnic Tigrayans has begun. A move on...
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

Highlights of what was agreed to at the G-20 summit in Rome

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the Group of 20 countries haggled for two days in Rome over steps to tackle climate change and a pandemic recovery that is diverging between rich and poor countries. Climate change dominated their summit, which ended just as an annual U.N. Climate Change Conference was opening in Glasgow, Scotland.
EUROPE
crossroadstoday.com

German minister calls for vaccine centers to be reactivated

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s outgoing health minister is calling on state governments to reactivate some specialized COVID-19 vaccination centers that were closed in the late summer to help administer booster shots as new coronavirus infections increase rapidly. Germany’s standing committee on vaccination currently recommends booster shots for over-70s and a...
PHARMACEUTICALS
crossroadstoday.com

France offers reprieve in post-Brexit fishing fight with UK

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — France’s president offered Britain extra time for negotiations on Monday to try to reach a compromise on a troubling post-Brexit fishing spat, hours ahead of a threatened French blockade of British ships and trucks. France has threatened to bar British boats from some of its ports...
ECONOMY
crossroadstoday.com

Putin: Russia must build up defenses in view of NATO moves

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday emphasized the need to strengthen the country’s air defenses amid NATO’s military activities near Russia’s borders. Speaking during a meeting with military officials and arms makers in the southern Russian city of Sochi, Putin specificially noted the deployment of NATO’s U.S.-led...
MILITARY
Reuters

France postpones fishing row sanctions on Britain

LONDON/GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he was postponing by one day planned trade sanctions on Britain so that negotiators from both sides could work on new proposals to defuse their dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights. France had earlier said that, starting from 2300...
ECONOMY
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Rebels claim control of Ethiopian city, sparking govt denials

Tigrayan rebels said Saturday they have secured "full control" of the strategic northern Ethiopian city of Dessie, sparking a furious denial by the government even as residents reported a retreat by federal forces from the area. The capture of Dessie by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) marks a new step in its offensive in the nearly year-long war, after it retook most of Tigray from federal forces in June and expanded its presence into neighbouring regions. In response to the TPLF's latest push southward, the United States on Saturday called on the rebels to withdraw from the regions of Afar and Amhara, home of Dessie. A TPLF spokesman, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, had earlier tweeted that "the city of Dessie is under full control of our forces".
WORLD
crossroadstoday.com

Ex-UN climate chief doesn’t see Paris-type moment in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Christiana Figueres knows how to hammer out a climate deal, and she doesn’t expect the United Nations conference that just started in Glasgow to end with the kind of big moment she engineered in Paris six years ago. But she remains optimistic, saying failure “is not going to happen here.”
ENVIRONMENT

