Union Board Hosts Spooktacular Evening Costume Contest & Movie Night

Fanwood’s annual Halloween Parade and Costume Contest returns on Sunday, October 31. Open to costumed creatures of all ages, paraders assemble outside the Fanwood Memorial Library at 6 p.m. and begin their march to La Grande Park at 6:15. Once the parade arrives, around 6:30, the frightful festivities continue with the Costume Contest, which is held within the park’s asphalt circle. Residents are also invited to submit their diabolically decorated pumpkins for the Jack O’Lantern Contest. Enjoy the free refreshments! And for the kids: free glow-in-the-dark foam sticks, free light-up glasses and lots of prizes! (Quantities of all items are limited.)Please note: for the safety of everyone in attendance, all participants 2 and older must wear a face mask. (Halloween masks don’t count.)

FANWOOD, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO