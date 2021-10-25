Turkish Lira Bounces Back From Record Low After Erdogan Soothes Diplomatic Fears
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey's lira performed a volte face and bonds bounced back from multi-month lows after President Tayyip Erdogan welcomed statements on Monday from several Western embassies, paving the way for the de-escalation of a diplomatic row. The lira had tumbled as much as 2.4% to a record low...
ANKARA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed on Sunday to form a joint mechanism to improve strained ties, Turkish media said, after talks a Turkish official said were held in a "very positive" atmosphere. Days after the NATO allies narrowly averted a...
ISTANBUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira skidded to anotherall-time low of 9.85 on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan said he had ordered the expulsion of ambassadors from the United States and nine other Western countries, risking a diplomatic rift. Concerns over possible fallout for foreign investment, combined with...
(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s lira weakened as the country’s latest diplomatic spat gives traders another reason to sell the already battered currency. The lira weakened as much as 1.5% in early Asian trading and stood 0.9% lower at 9.7282 per dollar at 10:57 p.m. in Istanbul. The move followed President Recep...
The USD/TRY soared to a new high on Monday morning. Investors reflected on the latest tussle between Erdogan and the west. It also reacted to the latest CBRT interest rate decision. The USD/TRY relentless rally gained steam in early trading as investors reflected on the latest Turkish Central Bank decision....
The Turkish lira surged on Monday on expectations that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was ready to walk back from his threat to expel 10 Western ambassadors over their statement of support for a jailed civil society leader. The United States and several of the concerned countries issued identical statements on...
USD/TRY takes the bids to renew all-time high during the four-day uptrend. Turkish President Erdogan seeks expulsions of ambassadors from US and other nine countries. CBRT announced 200 bps rate hike on Friday, Fed Chair Power backs tapering. Second-tier US data, headlines from Turkey will be the key directives. USD/TRY...
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish lira has slid to a record low against the U.S. dollar, a day after the Central Bank sharply cut interest rates. It was another hit after a global financial watchdog placed Turkey on a list of countries to monitor for money laundering and terrorism financing. The lira dropped to an all-time low of 9.66 against the dollar early Friday before settling at around 9.61 against the U.S. currency. The lira has lost more than 20% of its value since the start of the year. Thursday’s greater-than-expected rate cut was seen by many as further evidence of the bank’s lack of independence from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government.
Turkey's lira tumbled 1% to a new low Friday. The currency has already lost nearly quarter of value this year. The Turkish central bank cut rates by 200 basis points, despite rising inflation, in a shock move on Thursday. Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu likened the rate cut to a...
- Market seen as positioned for CBRT rate cut in Oct. - Rate decision & outlook key for USD/TRY, GBP/TRY. The Lira has edged higher from new all-time lows after USD/TRY stalled in the face of technical resistance on the charts this Monday, although analysis from Commerzbank suggests that a further corrective rebound could be in store for the Turkish currency over the coming days.
In the end, the decisions on Turkey’s monetary policy are no longer taken by the central bank itself but are taken in the President’s Palace. Turkish lira has shed 20 percent this year and half of the depreciation has come since early last month. The worst performer in emerging markets...
The dollar surged against the Turkish lira on Thursday after a surprising large rate cut. The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey cut interest rates to 16% from 18%, more than the 0.5 point to 1 point cut markets anticipated. The dollar climbed to 9.3095 lira from 9.2133 lira on Wednesday.
SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria has deployed 350 troops and military equipment to strengthen controls along its borders with Turkey and Greece to prevent migrant inflows, the defence ministry said on Tuesday. European Union member Bulgaria, which borders Turkey and Greece to the south, has experienced a gradual rise in migrant...
EUR Climbs, GBP Slips, AUD Flat, EMFX Mixed, Bond Yields Drop. Summary: Currency markets were becalmed in early Asian trade on Monday. The only action was on the Emerging Markets with the Turkish Lira hitting an all-time low. Against the US Dollar, the TRY (Turkish Lira) hit a record low of 9.85 so far in early Asia.
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
A top-secret Chinese stealth fighter jet is seen flying for the first time after being caught on prior occasions. This sighting resolves the argument on its flight since most of its capacities are shrouded unknown. This confirms that China is moving forward in technological capabilities. Like the US with the...
China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak.
A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies".
The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food.
But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
TAIPEI (Oct 31): Taiwan's air force scrambled on Sunday to warn off eight Chinese aircraft including fighter jets that entered its air defence zone, its defence ministry said, at a time of heightened tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions...
French President Emmanuel Macron threw diplomacy aside at the G-20 summit in Rome on Sunday, bluntly saying Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison lied about a broken submarine deal. Approached by reporters in the halls, the French leader did not hide his feelings of betrayal after Australia aligned itself with the...
