Turkish Lira Bounces Back From Record Low After Erdogan Soothes Diplomatic Fears

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey's lira performed a volte face and bonds bounced back from multi-month lows after President Tayyip Erdogan welcomed statements on Monday from several Western embassies, paving the way for the de-escalation of a diplomatic row. The lira had tumbled as much as 2.4% to a record low...

