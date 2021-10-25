CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One last shot of temps in the 70s on tap before rain, cooler air rolls in

By Matt Miller
PennLive.com
 7 days ago
Enjoy today, because it looks like this is the last time central Pa. will see temperatures in the 70s for a while. And have an umbrella handy because rain is on the way. The National Weather Service predicts...

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

