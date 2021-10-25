CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Luke Shaw felt result like Liverpool demolition was coming for Manchester United

By Simon Peach
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Luke Shaw said a result like Manchester United ’s humiliation at the hands of rivals Liverpool has been coming as the left-back reflected on an unacceptable performance from himself and the team.

Under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called Sunday’s 5-0 home defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s team the “darkest day” of his near three years in the dugout, admitting they had hit “rock bottom”.

Liverpool’s biggest ever Old Trafford win compounded poor recent performances and will test the United hierarchy’s support of a man they gave a new three-year deal to over the summer.

Solskjaer’s side put in a dreadful display against Liverpool, with Shaw – so impressive last season and for England at Euro 2020 – holding his hands up.

“Not good enough,” he said. “I know of course this game is a team sport, a team game, but I think as individuals we need to be accountable of some of the performances today.

“And that’s why I’m here now. I’m not hiding in there (in the dressing room), not speaking.

“I come out, I say wasn’t good enough and I speak on behalf of myself, not the team. I’m accountable for my performance and it wasn’t good enough.

“Like I said, I’m not here to speak about the team. We know we can be better but for me also I need to be better than I was today. That’s why I come here now, not hide, speak to you, and tell it how it is.”

Put to Shaw that the players looked lost at times and asked if that was on manager Solskjaer, he told Stadium Astro: “Like I said, I think it’s ourselves that we need to look at, first and foremost, in the mirror.

“Are we doing everything right and preparing right for the games in ourselves?

“Of course we have the tactics and how the manager wants us to play, but I think at times we’re way too easy to play against.

“I think, for example, you look at the first goal, it can’t be possible that they can have sort of three running through in the first five minutes. We need to be more compact, we need to be better and we know that.

“I think also maybe we can say this result was coming.

“I think in past games where we’ve won, we haven’t been at our best and we know that.

“We felt that inside the dressing room and today we need to reflect and we have to move on from this because it hurts.”

United travel to Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday, with a Champions League trip to Atalanta and Old Trafford return against neighbours Manchester City swiftly following.

“I don’t know, it’s our job, so we go home, like I said, we reflect and of course tomorrow is a new day,” Shaw added.

“Personally, I just want to thank the fans for how they reacted. 5-0 down and they were still with us, they were still there, still singing, still cheering, stayed until the end.

“Of course we really appreciate that and of course we want to apologise to them for the performance we put on today because it’s not acceptable and it’s not a performance of a Manchester United team like ourselves.”

fourfourtwo.com

Luke Shaw feels thrashing had been coming as heat rises on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Luke Shaw said a result like Manchester United’s humiliation at the hands of rivals Liverpool had been coming as scrutiny continues over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position. The under-fire Red Devils boss called Sunday’s 5-0 home defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s team the “darkest day” of his near three years in the dugout, admitting they had hit “rock bottom”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Man Utd thrashing by Liverpool ‘was coming’, says Shaw

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Luke Shaw believes Manchester United’s players have to take responsibility for a series of embarrassing results as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fights for his job following Sunday’s 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool. Shaw has been one of the major culprits for United’s dreadful defensive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Twitter reacts to Liverpool's destruction of Manchester United

Manchester United suffered one of the worst defeats in club history Sunday, losing a 5-0 rout against Mohamed Salah and Liverpool at Old Trafford that ramped up the pressure on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Twitter was ablaze throughout the contest. Below, we highlight some of the best reactions from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Luke Shaw
goal.com

Fernandes doubtful for Manchester United clash with Liverpool, says Solskjaer

The Red Devils may be without their prolific midfielder when they host Jurgen Klopp's team at Old Trafford on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Bruno Fernandes could miss Manchester United's Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday. The 27-year-old midfielder suffered a knock this week after playing a starring role...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool: Player ratings as Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah star amid gifts from Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and co

David De Gea - 5 You have to feel for the Manchester United goalkeeper, who was left badly exposed by his defence. He made a couple of good stops to keep out Firmino and Salah but could do little about the goals, with his team-mates allowing Liverpool to run riot. He can at least take satisfaction from his stunning save to stop Alexander-Arnold making it six… small crumbs of comfort! Who'd want to be in goal for United right now when the opposition are gifted so much time and space in the box?
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Gunnar Solskjaer#Old Trafford#Mufc
Daily Mail

'The result is INSANE': Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's 'clinical and ruthless' display in the 5-0 rout of Manchester United... but the German is left waiting for an update on Naby Keita's injury

Jurgen Klopp described Liverpool's 5-0 humiliation of 10-man Manchester United as 'insane' before hailing their devastating attacking performance at Old Trafford. A hat-trick for Mohamed Salah, making it 15 goals in 12 appearances this season and the 10th successive match in which he had found the net, and goals for Diogo Jota and Naby Keita secured the biggest win over their arch rivals at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Manchester United – Liverpool player ratings

MANCHESTER — Dishing out the Manchester United – Liverpool player ratings was wild, as the Reds ran riot at Old Trafford to pile more pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Mohamed Salah scored a hat trick as Jurgen Klopp’s side won 5-0, their biggest-ever win at Manchester United, with Diogo Jota and Naby Keita setting Liverpool on their way.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Glum-faced Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw join Man United's humiliated stars arriving for training after having a day off following Liverpool mauling... but Director of Football John Murtough smiles and waves to the camera!

Manchester United players and staff got down to work on Tuesday morning following a day off after their total humiliation at the hands of Liverpool. The Red Devils were totally embarrassed by Jurgen Klopp's side as they fell to a 5-0 defeat at Old Trafford, leaving manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under immense pressure.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I wasn't good enough, I need to be better... this result was coming': Luke Shaw says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is NOT to blame for Man United's woe and condemns 'easy to play through' stars - including himself!

Luke Shaw has offered a staunch defence of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and insists he and his Manchester United team-mates are to blame for their current malaise. The Red Devils suffered their third defeat of the Premier League season after a Mohamed Salah hat-trick inspired Liverpool to a thumping 5-0 win at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Funny Gladbach Tweet After They Replicate Liverpool's 5-0 Demolition Of Manchester United Against Bayern Munich

Borussia Mönchengladbach posted a humorous response on their English twitter account after a momentous 5-0 victory against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night. The result replicated what Liverpool did at the weekend to Manchester United at Old Trafford. In a shock result Gladbach took apart last year’s Bundesliga champions in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester United report cards: David De Gea and Mason Greenwood are the only bright sparks keeping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer afloat with Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw floundering in defence... while Cristiano Ronaldo is causing more harm than good up top

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job is hanging by a thread after a run of dire performances from Manchester United but is it the manager or his team who are really to blame?. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool tore the Red Devils apart in a 5-0 mauling at Old Trafford revealing weaknesses across the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Maguire calls for Manchester United to come together after ‘big discussions’ since Liverpool defeat

Harry Maguire has called for Manchester United’s players to come together and turn their fortunes around in the wake of their 5-0 thrashing against Liverpool which has left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clinging onto his job.Solskjaer has come under intense pressure following Sunday's humiliation at the hands of United's fiercest rivals, though will remain in charge for Saturday's Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur.The United manager now faces a critical run of games, with a Champions League trip to Atalanta and a Manchester derby following Saturday's visit to north London.Following the defeat to Liverpool, The Independent understands that some members of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

314K+
Followers
127K+
Post
159M+
Views
