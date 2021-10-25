CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hey Guys, What’s The Weirdest Thing Anyone Has Ever Asked You?

AskMeAnything
AskMeAnything
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40kRKR_0cbl7pUI00
Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

What is the weirdest thing anyone has ever asked you?

I was at a party at school and I went to get a drink and then I felt a tug and before I can look, I got pulled by the arm and pushed into a closet. it was dark and then a light came on, a guy was in the closet with me then he started asking," is it halloween because you look like a treat" and the he tried to pull up my Dress, I was able to get out the closet and I ran back to the party and never saw the guy again
One time I was wearing a 7 Rings jacket, which is Ariana Grande's merch, at the park. This girl that looked the same age as me was like, "Oh, you know who Ariana Grande is?" And I said, "Yeah!" But my brain was like, "NaH I'M jUsT WeArInG tHiS JaCkEt ThAt SaYs SeVeN RiNgS oN iT CaUsE i WaNnA."
When I was about 11, I got the leading role in the school play. That role was a talking cow, unfortunately. Anyway, some of my friends and I were talking about our roles during PE and this boy asked me if he could milk me.......
"Hey we have the same car and i locked my key in my car can i use yours?" watched him struggle for about 10 mins
Kid: Just so you know this is a dare. Me: 'Kay Kid: *gets down on one knee* Will you marry me? Me: No
I asked what a cow was and I got grounded for it... my parents were not the ones who grounded me it was this horrible old lady.
"have you ever farted on a dog"

Welcome to share your amazing experience!

Comments / 0

Related
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, Tell Me About Someone Who Inspires You

Frida Khalo. I used to be teased and called Frida cause of my unibrow. I came to look up to her and appreciate her and myself more. Her art is cool too. Joan Jett. Badass feminist queen of rock. First female rocker to shatter the punk glass ceiling. Bi icon. I love her so much, I was her for halloween.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What’s The Most Useful You’ve Ever Felt To A Stranger?

Years ago I was driving up to see my parents for a weekend, and an older man in a minivan rolled his car right in front of me on some pretty gnarly curves. I stopped to help, but by the time I had gotten out of my car, and to his (the van was on its top) there was visible smoke and flames dancing around the engine. Dude was passed out, so I had to crawl in, unbuckle him, and pull him out, and then away from the now (VERY!) on-fire van! I'm just glad the old fella made it.
HOMELESS
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What’s The Worst Excuse For Being Late You’ve Ever Heard?

"I was looking for something." "An excuse not to come. Clearly I didn't find one." TV show Grace and Frankie…. There was so much traffic on the stairs!!. I know this girl who recently moved to another country and got a job there. She was running very late on her first day because she wasn't used to their public transport system. So she just called in and said that she had just been hit by a car.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Cow#Pe
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Was Something Terrifying That Happened To You?

When I was 7 years old, we were at the store. I was with my sister, who was 9 years old. Mom asked us to get some items for her and said where she would be and told us to stay together. Sister got her item, waited until I got mine, then she said she would race me to the dairy isle where our mom was. She ran off before I could even say a word or do anything. I didn't know where the dairy isle was. I was scared, and I sat down on a bench and cried. A kind woman saw me crying and took me to costumer services. They helped me find my mom.
MILK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Is The Most Embarrassing Thing You Have Said?

What's something that you have said that you totally regret!. I saw a girl I used to be at school with years ago. She was heavily pregnant, or so I thought! I asked when she was due and even used curved hand movements to emphasize that I was talking about her big bump. She looked at me funny and replied that she had given birth to her baby a couple of weeks ago and wheeled her baby over to show me. I just wanted the ground to swallow me up.
RELATIONSHIPS
insideedition.com

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years

When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
CELEBRITIES
AskMeAnything

AskMeAnything

15
Followers
189
Post
460
Views
ABOUT

Ask Me Anything about Life, Funny, Relationship, etc. Let's rock together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy