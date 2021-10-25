Hey Guys, What’s The Weirdest Thing Anyone Has Ever Asked You?
Tim Mossholder/Unsplash
What is the weirdest thing anyone has ever asked you?
I was at a party at school and I went to get a drink and then I felt a tug and before I can look, I got pulled by the arm and pushed into a closet. it was dark and then a light came on, a guy was in the closet with me then he started asking," is it halloween because you look like a treat" and the he tried to pull up my Dress, I was able to get out the closet and I ran back to the party and never saw the guy again
One time I was wearing a 7 Rings jacket, which is Ariana Grande's merch, at the park. This girl that looked the same age as me was like, "Oh, you know who Ariana Grande is?" And I said, "Yeah!" But my brain was like, "NaH I'M jUsT WeArInG tHiS JaCkEt ThAt SaYs SeVeN RiNgS oN iT CaUsE i WaNnA."
When I was about 11, I got the leading role in the school play. That role was a talking cow, unfortunately. Anyway, some of my friends and I were talking about our roles during PE and this boy asked me if he could milk me.......
"Hey we have the same car and i locked my key in my car can i use yours?" watched him struggle for about 10 mins
Kid: Just so you know this is a dare. Me: 'Kay Kid: *gets down on one knee* Will you marry me? Me: No
I asked what a cow was and I got grounded for it... my parents were not the ones who grounded me it was this horrible old lady.
"have you ever farted on a dog"
Welcome to share your amazing experience!
Comments / 0