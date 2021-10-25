CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sir Trevor McDonald Unveiled As Face Of E4 Gamesmaster Reboot

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago

Legendary UK broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald is to be the face of E4 ’s Gamesmaster reboot as the iconic format returns to screens after almost 25 years off air.

McDonald takes on the role originally filled by Sir Patrick Moore in the video games competition, setting up the challenges and watching over competitors as they compete in virtual battles to claim a Golden Joystick Trophy.

He will co-host alongside Scottish comedian Robert Florence, esports expert Frankie Ward and newcomer Ty Logan, one of E4’s recently-announced faces of the future.

McDonald, a hugely popular British newsreader who has been reporting news for five decades on ITV, said he is “delighted to be taking on this iconic role for a new generation of viewers.”

Gamesmaster ran on Channel 4 from 1992 to 1998 and gained a cult following, with news emerging earlier this year of its return on youth-skewing C4 network E4. The three-part reboot is being produced by Future Studios (formely Barcroft Studios) and Alaska TV in partnership with Oculus Quest 2 from Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘B Positive’ Creator & Co-Showrunner Marco Pennette Exits CBS Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: B Positive creator and co-showrunner Marco Pennette has left the sophomore CBS comedy. Deadline understands that former Mom co-exec producer Pennette exited the series, which he exec produced with Chuck Lorre and former Two and a Half Men executive producer/co-showrunner Jim Patterson, at the end of the first season. The show, which returned for its second season last night, was inspired by Pennette’s own personal experience. Patterson will continue to serve as showrunner for season two, working closely with Lorre and executive producer Warren Bell. The series stars Annaleigh Ashford and Thomas Middleditch as Gina and Drew. He is a newly divorced dad...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Palma Pictures: ‘The Crown’, ‘Love Island’, ‘Night Manager’ Production Services Outfit Enters Original Drama Game

EXCLUSIVE: A Spanish production services outfit with credits including The Crown, The Night Manager and Love Island has entered the original drama game. Palma Pictures, which has serviced more than 25 features/TV series and 2000 commercials over the past three decades, will open Palma Pictures Studios in London with immediate effect. The Studios opens with a number of shows in development, including a TV adaptation of West End comedy show String vs Spitta written by Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe, a mini-series, Love Jack, inspired by the secret love affair between Gunilla Von Post and John F. Kennedy and a Palma-set TV show based on novels by best-selling Swedish writer Mons Kallentoft. Execs Trent Walton and Mike Day will oversee the scripted hub’s day-to-day operation, “drawing upon our Scandinavian, Spanish and British roots, to combine the work of international authors and writers to tell nuanced local stories with global reach,” according to Walton. Palma, which was founded in 1993 by Ola Holmgren and wife Grete, has provided production services to a wealth of big budget dramas of late including BBC1’s The Mallorca Files and Us and Amazon’s Hanna. It employs 45 staff from more than 10 different countries and operates the Mediterranean Production Centre, a purpose-built studio complex.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Nashville’ & ‘The Princess Switch’ Star Sam Palladio Signs With United Agents

EXCLUSIVE: Nashville and The Princess Switch star Sam Palladio has signed with UK agency United Agents. He continues to be repped by Gersh and Authentic Talent and Literary Management. Palladio most recently starred in ABC’s Rebel, the drama series inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich. He will next be seen in the third installment of Netflix’s The Princess Switch franchise, in which he will reprise the role of Edward. The Brit actor and musician is best known for his role as Gunnar Scott on Nashville. His credits also include AMC’s Humans and Showtime’s Episodes. At United, Palladio will be repped by Ellie Blackford and Jess Alford. He is with Allison Band and Nate Steadman at Gersh. He was previously repped by 42 the UK.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Simon Cowell Leaves Longtime TV Role to Devote Time to Family in Aftermath of Back Injury

Simon Cowell is taking time off to revel in his family life. The news comes amid Cowell spending more time at home to recover from a serious back injury. The talent scout has been a lead judge on X Factor and Britain's Got Talent for nearly 20 years. He will be replaced by Gary Barlow for his highly anticipated new ITV show, Walk The Line. Cowell, 62, will star continue on the show in a behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Mcdonald
Person
Robert Florence
Person
Patrick Moore
Variety

Simon Cowell Replaced by Gary Barlow on ‘Walk The Line,’ ITV Confirms

Veteran producer and reality TV judge Simon Cowell will be replaced as a judge by musician Gary Barlow on U.K. broadcaster ITV’s upcoming musical game show “Walk The Line.” Cowell broke his back in a bike accident last year and had to take a break from television for surgery and extensive rehab and recovery. In July, his popular talent show “The X Factor” was canceled after 17 years. Cowell will stay on “Walk The Line,” focusing on his role as show creator and executive producer. Barlow, who has sold more than 50 million records with pop group Take That and as a solo...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin Bites Netflix Over “Odious” Sequel Series’ “Unauthorized” Footage Use

If you had any doubt whether there was going to be drama galore out of Tiger King 2, Big Cat Rescue boss Carole Baskin has taken a legal bite out of Netflix more than two weeks before the sequel series’ debut. In a curt complaint filed in federal court in Florida on Monday, Baskin and her husband are aiming to shut down the streamer and series directors Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode’s Royal Good Productions from launching the five-episode Tiger King 2 as-is on November 17. Essentially, the animal rights advocacy couple says Netflix and the filmmakers simply have no right...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#E4#Scottish#Esports#British#Itv#Channel 4#Future Studios#Barcroft Studios Rrb#Oculus
The Hollywood Reporter

Snapchat Inks Deal With NBCUniversal to Use Audio From ‘SNL,’ ‘The Office’ and More (Exclusive)

Snapchat has reached a deal with NBCUniversal that will bring audio clips from hit films and TV shows like Bridesmaids, The Office, Parks and Recreation, Back to the Future, Shrek and Saturday Night Live to the social platform. In addition to music, Snapchatters will now be able to add audio clips from popular titles in NBCU’s catalog to their snaps. Users who receive a snap from a friend using the NBCU audio will be given the option to swipe up to view more information about the movie or show, as well as a link to access the title from whichever streaming platform it is available...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

UK-Japan Comedy-Horror ‘Konbini Zombies’ In The Works At 108 Media

EXCLUSIVE: Production, finance and distribution outfit 108 Media has optioned the screenplay Konbini Zombies, written and directed by screenwriter Morayo Akandé, who was BAFTA Scotand nominated for her short 1745. The film is a comedy-horror set in Japan that will be told in both English and Japanese. When the only 24-hour convenience store in a dead-end town outside Tokyo is suddenly rampaged by undead salarymen, it forces its rag-tag team of slacker clerks, led by the shy and reserved Mayumi, to step up and protect their konbini at all costs. Justin Deimen, Micah Tadena, Matthew Wilson and Moyo Akandé will produce, with...
MOVIES
Deadline

Eugene Levy To Host Travel Series For Apple

Eugene Levy is set to become The Reluctant Traveler for Apple TV+. The Schitt’s Creek star is to host and exec produce the series, which comes from ITV-owned British production company Twofour. Levy, who won an Emmy last year for his role as Johnny Rose in the Canadian sitcom, will visit some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, as well as explore the people, places and cultures that surround them in the series. Levy is not usually adventurous or well versed in globe-trotting but has agreed that the time is right to broaden his horizons as long as he doesn’t have to battle his motion sickness, and still gets dinner at 7pm. Twofour’s creative director David Brindley, a former BBC commissioner who joined The Jump producer in 2019 after Melanie Leach and Andrew Mackenzie left the company to start their own production company, will exec produce alongside Levy. Levy is repped by UTA, Great North Artists Management, and Morris Yorn.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Netflix Waited Almost A Year To Announce It Had Cancelled Another Show

Another day, another Netflix cancellation. In what is starting to become a trend for a lot of one-season shows that land on the streamer, Netflix has ultimately opted to cancel Dash & Lily after only one season on the air. The weird thing about this one? The subscription streaming service waited almost an entire year to make the decision.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Conversation

Jennifer McDonald

Jenni is a Feline Epidemiologist at Cats Protection and an Honorary Research Fellow at University of Bristol. Her research focuses on epidemiology, demography and feline welfare related projects. She holds a PhD in Biological Sciences from University of Exeter, UK.
SCIENCE
Deadline

Sarah Drew Inks Two-Picture Deal With Lifetime; Will Headline Holiday Films For It’s A Wonderful Lifetime Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Grey’s Anatomy alumna Sarah Drew, who starred in two of Lifetime’s highest-rated holiday movies, is returning to the A&E Networks cable channel with a two-picture deal. Under the pact, Drew will star in, write and executive produce holiday films for the network’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie slate. One of the films currently in development, Reindeer Games, is an original script written by Drew. Additionally, Drew will star in the newly greenlight original movie, Stolen Hearts: The Lizbeth Meredith Story (working title). Reindeer Games follows a fading Hollywood star who returns to his small tight knit hometown post breakup....
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Book Of Boba Fett’: Jennifer Beals Casting Revealed By Disney+ Series Trailer

Jennifer Beals will be portraying a Twi’lek in the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett, Deadline has confirmed. Specifics regarding her character are being kept under wraps. Beals made her surprising debut in the series’ trailer debut on Monday. The Book of Boba Fett—premiering on Dec. 29— will find legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) will star in the spinoff, with Robert Rodriguez joining...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Real Housewives Of Dubai’ Ordered By Bravo; Franchise’s First International Series

Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise is heading to Dubai. The United Arab Emirates city often referred to as a “playground for the rich” will become the 11th city in the franchise but marks Bravo’s first original international iteration. Premiering next year, the series will highlight a group of women navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles. Whether they’re coasting on a private plane, running their own empires or hosting on a private island, these glamorous, successful women are ready to serve up drama. Truly Original’s Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Brandon Panaligan, Glenda Cox and Chelsey Stephens are exec producers alongside long-time exec Andy Cohen. “Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,”  said Cohen. Real Housewives launched more than 15 years ago in California’s Orange County and since has spawned multiple spinoffs while being adapted in numerous territories outside of the U.S..
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Jeffrey Donovan To Star In ‘Law & Order’ Revival On NBC

Former Burn Notice star Jeffrey Donovan has been tapped as a lead in NBC’s upcoming Law & Order revival. He will play a new character, an NYPD detective, on Season 21 of Dick Wolf’s venerable crime drama. Along with a couple of high-profile new cast additions, led by Donovan, the new season is expected to feature several Law & Order alums, with Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson believed to be in talks to return. The new installment of Law & Order, from Wolf and writer-showrunner Rick Eid, will continue the classic bifurcated format and will once again examine “the police who investigate crime and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The List’: Jonah Platt, Chrissie Fit, Will Peltz & Zach Reino Board Indie Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Jonah Platt (Being the Ricardos), Chrissie Fitt (I Know What You Did Last Summer), Will Peltz (13 Minutes) and Zach Reino (Brews Brothers) have joined Halston Sage, Christian Navarro and Gregg Sulkin in the cast of The List, the indie comedy from director Melissa Miller Costanzo. The film written by Rob Lederer and Steve Vitolo centers on Abby (Sage), a woman who is about to get married, for whom everything is perfect. Until she finds out her fiancé Matt (Platt) has slept with a celebrity from his “free pass” list. To get her mind off things, Abby and her best friend...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy