CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Day planner

KAAL-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a tale of two halves on Monday for us. We start out cloudy through...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
desotocountynewsroom.com

Pounders Repair Day Planner

Cloudy this morning and partly sunny this afternoon with winds from the NE at 5-10 mph. Today’s high will be 55 with a low tonight of 43.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Building back up

November has sure come on in a cold note. While the next couple of days are chilly, the pattern should be more conducive to warmer temperatures by the end of the week and this weekend. Looking for the warmest? We're lining it up for the weekend when upper 50s return.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Starting to chill

Wind isn't going completely away tonight. The wind chill will be drifting down towards 20° by night's end. It's is a kind of chill we haven't seen yet this season. You'll definitely take notice out the door first thing on Tuesday. During the day, the wind chill stays near freezing while the highs reach up towards the low 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

A Few Flurries?

That's right, we could see a few more flurries early Wednesday morning! We already had a report or two of some flurries Monday afternoon, thanks to the lingering clouds there. So just like Monday, we are expecting a few clouds early on Wednesday, and with chilly temperatures in place & a weak wave of energy sliding through, I can't rule out the opportunity for a few snowflakes, mainly between 12 AM - 8 AM Wednesday. Keep in mind, it will *NOT* be snowing this whole time, and any snow we do see will *NOT* add up. After Wednesday, we are warming enough where evening rain showers, not snow, will be possible next Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
KAAL-TV

Breezy & Chilly Today

Along with a light NW breeze with gusts in the 20-25 mph range, a few clouds will keep our high temperatures 5-10° below-average, with highs only in the upper 30s & the lower 40s! A stray snowflake or two could be possible with the clouds, mainly later Tuesday afternoon & evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Fantastic For The Fieldwork!

The overall dry pattern farmers have been dealing with all summer, continues in time for the harvest as well. Even though temperatures are chilly on Tuesday, and we'll have a light breeze out of the NW, overall, it will be another great day to get plenty of harvesting done!
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy