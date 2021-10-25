Day planner

That's right, we could see a few more flurries early Wednesday morning! We already had a report or two of some flurries Monday afternoon, thanks to the lingering clouds there. So just like Monday, we are expecting a few clouds early on Wednesday, and with chilly temperatures in place & a weak wave of energy sliding through, I can't rule out the opportunity for a few snowflakes, mainly between 12 AM - 8 AM Wednesday. Keep in mind, it will *NOT* be snowing this whole time, and any snow we do see will *NOT* add up. After Wednesday, we are warming enough where evening rain showers, not snow, will be possible next Monday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO