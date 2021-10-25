CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

Kentwood police shoot, kill stabbing suspect

By John Agar
MLive
MLive
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KENT COUNTY, MI – Kentwood police shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife and had stabbed another person. The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24,...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Robber with sword seriously injures store clerk

IONIA COUNTY, MI – A convenience-store clerk was critically injured when he was repeatedly stabbed by a robber wielding a Katana sword, sheriff’s deputies said. The victim, a 56-year-old Lyons man, suffered serious injuries to his face and head during the attack Sunday, Oct. 31, at a store in the 700 block of West Lincoln Avenue near North State Street just outside of the City of Ionia.
IONIA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
Kentwood, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Kentwood, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

Jackson woman found dead in her home in suspected homicide, police say

JACKSON, MI - A 59-year-old Jackson woman was found dead in her home Friday evening in what police are calling a suspected homicide. Officers responded around 8:33 p.m., Oct. 29 to a residence on the 1300 block of S. Milwaukee Street, after the Jackson Police Department received a call from a resident of the home who arrived home and found the woman’s body, Jackson Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt said.
JACKSON, MI
The Saginaw News

Police ID homicide victim in Bridgeport gas station shooting

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI - Police have identified the person killed Thursday, Oct. 28 in a Bridgeport Township gas station shooting as a 30-year-old Saginaw man. Officers found Cortez Deshone Davis Thursday after he was shot in the parking lot of the Lucky Corner Store and Marathon Gas Station located at 4570 Dixie Highway, according to a news release from the Bridgeport Township Police Department.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo stepfather sentenced to prison after death of 6-year-old

KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of his 6-year-old stepson. Latravion Heard McMillon, 23, was sentenced Oct. 21 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and third-degree child abuse June 29. He was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mi
MLive

4 people shot at event center in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Four people were shot at a large party Friday night in Oshtemo Township. A large party was being held at an event center, located at 3082 S. 9th St., when multiple shots were fired around 11:48 p.m. on Oct. 29, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Saginaw News

Arrest made in connection to explosion at Clare County storage facility

GRANT TWP, MI - An arrest was made in regards to an incident involving an explosive in Clare County earlier this week. The Clare County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating that David Hannaford, 36, of Lake, was charged on Friday, Oct. 29 by the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office with placing explosives near a property causing physical injury. About 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, Clare County Central Dispatch received a call of an explosion at a storage facility in Grant Township. It was reported a box had blown up in someone’s hand at the site.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Clare County man arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Mount Pleasant building

HARRISON, MI - A Clare County man was arrested in regards to a threat that he made towards a facility in Mount Pleasant. Timothy Towery, 49, of Harrison was charged by the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office with making a false report of terrorism. The Clare County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating central dispatched received a call around 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 of a male making terroristic threats towards a service provider building in Mount Pleasant. Deputies learned that the suspect had called the facility multiple times threatening to shoot up the building and to start shooting outside of it, according to the release.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

31K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy