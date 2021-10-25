Kentwood police shoot, kill stabbing suspect

GRANT TWP, MI - An arrest was made in regards to an incident involving an explosive in Clare County earlier this week. The Clare County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating that David Hannaford, 36, of Lake, was charged on Friday, Oct. 29 by the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office with placing explosives near a property causing physical injury. About 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, Clare County Central Dispatch received a call of an explosion at a storage facility in Grant Township. It was reported a box had blown up in someone’s hand at the site.

