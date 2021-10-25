A car harness for your dog could save both your lives

For many people, driving in the car with their dogs is a routine that is an exciting excursion out into the world for their four-legged family member. However, car rides can be can be dangerous for people and pets alike and sometimes dogs are exposed to serious risks to health and even life.

A dog being unrestrained in the back seat of a car may seem relatively harmless and more enjoyable for Fido to have free reign to move about, but in the event of a sudden stop or impact Fido now has turned into a 50 pound projectile moving forward at 35 miles an hour. When he hits the seats in front of him or the passengers in the front seat the risk of serious injury and death is almost guaranteed.

There are a number of harnesses for dogs that loop into a back seat belt to protect your dog and the other occupants of the car in the event of an accident. They are relatively inexpensive and easy to put on your dog for a car trip of any distance. They still provide some freedom for your dog to take in the sights and still be protected from unexpected stops.

Small dogs in driver’s laps are another hazard to dog and person alike if an airbag were to deploy in a crash. The airbag will propel the small dog back into the driver at high speeds guaranteeing serious injury to all involved. If your dog is too small for a harness, keep her in a small crate anchored in the back seat.

I cringe when I see dogs driving with their heads out windows due to the risk it poses on a couple of levels. First is the danger to eyes being unprotected from wind and debris at high speeds. You are protected by a windshield when driving from debris that your dog doesn’t have the benefit of if something that seems innocuous like a bug or small rock strikes an eye. It could cause significant damage and pain and possibly lead the loss of one or both eyes.

The other risk is falling out of the window. I treat a number of dogs every year who have sustained fractures of multiple bones from falling or jumping out of moving cars. I understand dogs enjoy the feeling of the wind and taking the smells of the world zooming by at forty miles an hour, but you can let your dog have limited access to the wind by cracking the window enough for a nice breeze but not enough to get his head out.

Car rides can be enjoyable for everyone and I encourage everyone to get their dogs accustomed to riding in a car, but taking a few simple steps will keep everyone safe.

