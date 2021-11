BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four Maryland sites have been added by the National Park Service to the National Underground Railroad Network To Freedom, a program promoting locations associated with enslaved people who escaped to freedom. Mount Clare Railroad Station at the B&O Railroad Museum, Elkridge Furnace at Patapsco Valley State Park, a farm that historically used slave labor and a former plantation were added to the program, the Maryland Office of Tourism said Monday. “The stories of freedom seekers, who risked everything to claim their liberty, inspire us every time we review Network to Freedom applications,” said National Park Service Deputy Director Shawn Benge. “The new listings...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO