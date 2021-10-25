CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Sunny Monday With Highs In The 70's, Storms On The Way Tuesday

By Lacey Swope
news9.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful Monday with sunny skies, light winds and temperatures in the 70s. Tomorrow looks like a hot and windy one. Highs in the 80s with southeast winds. Gusts 30 to...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Quiet Monday, but next storm arrives Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is going to be another great day with cool morning temperatures, but afternoon high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Winds will stay mostly light, from the west at 5-15 mph. Skies will stay mostly to partly sunny, with some high clouds making waves over the state. The next storm system will cross the Rockies Tuesday, bringing in a cold front and some moisture. Spotty rain showers will be possible in the high terrain of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado Tuesday. Light snow will come down in the San Juan Mountains, with less than 3″ of accumulation. On Wednesday, rain and snow will be possible in the northern mountains, northeast highlands, and far eastern New Mexico. Accumulation will be limited and light.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
WBOY 12 News

Wintry weather possible Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – November is officially here across north-central West Virginia and “Game of Thrones” fans know that means one thing: Winter is Coming. Moisture is moving in from two sources. Firstly, a system in the Great Plains bringing moisture north of a stalled front in the Deep South. Cold air from Canada is already […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
3 News Now

Coldest Start Of The Season

Skies clear early in the night, and with light winds, will create ideal cooling conditions. This will push Omaha below freezing for the first time this season, so winterize the outside of your home before heading to bed. Omaha will drop into the upper 20s, but cities farther north could hit the low 20s. Even cities south of Omaha could drop slightly below freezing.
OMAHA, NE
KTRE

Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Fair skies this morning with temperatures starting out in the 40s and 50s. After a cool start, the sunshine will warm us into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Clouds begin to increase a bit tomorrow with a slight chance for rain in northern counties by tomorrow evening. The next cold front will come in slowly, affecting the northern half of East Texas first. Expect likely showers and a few isolated thunderstorms off and on through the day Wednesday. There will be a wide range of temperatures from north to south as the cold front sits right over East Texas. The front slides south of our area Thursday with rain chances ending and clearing by the end of the week. Cooler temperatures will stick around into the weekend.
EAST TEXAS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Sunny Skies
WVNT-TV

Wintry Weather Returns to West Virginia this Week

Monday, we hold fairly steady into the low 50s and upper 40s as mostly clear skies remain. By now our next system is lined up just off to our west waiting to pass through. This will cause a bit of a breeze throughout the day, with winds occasionally getting near 20 mph out of the northwest.
RALEIGH, NC
WWLP

Winter weather awareness week

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The first week of November kicks off with Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York and the National Weather Service has a theme for each day this week on how to make you winter ready. Today’s theme is preparedness for travel with a guide on essential items that should be a part of […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly Temperatures, First Chance Of Snowflakes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, it’s that time of the year again. No, not when it gets colder and we start to talk about snow. I mean that happens as well. But if you look at the 7-Day forecast you’ll also see the clock telling us once again it is time to fall back, gain an hour of sleep for a weekend and start to complain about why we ever go off of Daylight Saving Time. Well, let me be the one to tell you right now that I am good with Daylight Saving Time coming to an end, and if it’s too...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WETM 18 News

Chance of Mixed Precipitation on Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 55° AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 33° MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:40 AM MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:02 PM Monday began with some cloud cover as a cold front moved through and gave way to mostly sunny skies. Although there was plentiful sunshine, there was cold air in place making the high temperature on Monday in […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Mild Or Wild: KDKA 2021-2022 Winter Weather Forecast

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’ve made it to November. There are just two months left in 2021, and that means snow is approaching probably sooner than most of us would like. Every year around this time, the KDKA-TV weather team of meteorologists Ray Petelin, Ron Smiley, Kristin Emery and Mary Ours digs through the data and crunches the numbers to figure out if we’re in store for a mild or wild winter. The Transparency: First thing’s first, we know accountability is important. So we’re going to tell you what went right and what went wrong with last year’s Winter Weather Forecast. We...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Chilly Start To November, Election Day Looks Even Colder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures start pretty chilly Monday, and won’t get much warmer. According to the WCCO Weather Team, high temperatures aren’t expected to get above the mid-40s. Expect that to be accompanied by clouds and breezy conditions. To the northeast, some sprinkles and snow showers could happen in the early afternoon. COLDEST TEMPERATURES OF THE SEASON? Monday night, temperatures will drop to the upper-20s, which would be the coldest night we have had so far this season. Election Day on Tuesday looks to be even colder, with high temps in the low-40s. Chilly temps and dry weather continue through the week, with a warmup possible for the weekend. Watch the latest forecast above.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

A cooling trend begins on Tuesday across the region and lasts through the workweek. Tuesday looks to be a mostly cloudy day with light winds and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s, according to forecasters. After a chilly night with lows falling into the 30s in some spots,...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy