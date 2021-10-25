CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Veteran Spotlight: Curtis Jones of Annapolis

By Lauren Cook
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rw1Mq_0cbl2iRo00

WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Curtis Jones of Annapolis. Jones is a retired Marine Corps Gunnery who now dedicates his time to helping other veterans by assisting them in getting the health benefits and home accommodations that they need and deserve.

He is a member of The Veterans Health Advisory Council at The Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center and is also a member of The AARP Veteran Engagement Team.

Jones is also Post Commander of The American Legion Cook-Pinkney Post 141 and is actively involved with The NAACP for Anne Arundel County. He was just recently recognized by AARP with the State President's Award for his outstanding service and commitment to veterans.

Today, we honor you. Thank you for your service and dedication to helping other veterans.

If there is a veteran in your life that you would like to nominate for the Veteran Spotlight contest, click here .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy