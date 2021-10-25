CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

370 of Beaumont's 33,000 employees suspended over missing COVID-19 vaccine deadline, 70 resign

WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HygS_0cbl2bGj00

Hundreds of Beaumont Health System workers have been suspended and dozens more have resigned for failing to meet an Oct. 18 deadline for COVID-19 vaccination.

The news comes as President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for all health care workers that was announced in September. Either get vaccinated or get weekly coronavirus tests.

Beaumont Health said there are about 33,000 workers throughout the health system; 370 of those have been suspended, 70 have resigned and 2,300 workers have been granted an exemption. That's equal to just 1%.

This means a majority of Beaumont's workforce is vaccinated against COVID-19. In July, the health system said it would be issuing the mandate for employees and providers working across its eight hospital systems, and the mandate would go into effect as soon as a vaccine become FDA approved.

In a statement, Beaumont said:

"We are very pleased to report the vast majority of Beaumont employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19. We know the vaccine is safe, effective and saves lives. Approximately 1 percent of our workforce, or 370 of our 33,000 employees, has been suspended for not meeting our COVID vaccine requirements before our deadline. We hope that those 370 employees will choose to get vaccinated and return to work soon. If they choose to not meet our vaccine requirements by Nov. 16, their employment will be terminated. Approximately 70 employees have resigned because they have chosen to not get vaccinated."

Earlier this week, U.S. Supreme Court declined to block a vaccine mandate for Maine healthcare workers, which was the latest blow for those opponents of the mandates.

About two weeks ago, 400 Henry Ford Health Care workers walked off the job for refusing the vaccine. That's about 1% of its workforce. About 1,900 were given exemptions and about 250 religious exemptions were denied.

Henry Ford was the first health system in Michigan to require workers to be vaccinated as a condition of "continued employment."

Sparrow, McLaren and the DMC don't currently have vaccine mandates for workers, but they will soon if they want to receive federal funding for Medicare and Medicaid.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Comments / 35

Lynn is fed up!
7d ago

Now these 330 workers will have a lawsuit to file. It’s almost 100% guaranteed that this vaccine mandate won’t stick, or it will at least be retracted at some point. If you’re one of the people who think this mandate will be a success than you need to brace yourself for when the bottom drops out.

Reply
15
Scott Weisheim
7d ago

good for them proud of them why even post this if it doesn't matter to the hospitals they just want attention shame on the president and anyone else that want to live under the government control karma is coming

Reply(2)
16
M J Gryka
7d ago

This is how Biden treats the heroes who saved countless lives working before there was a “vaccine”. Worst. President. Ever.

Reply
15
Related
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maine State
Daily Mail

Judge BANS New York from firing doctors and nurses who refuse COVID vaccine mandates for religious reasons after group sued saying they didn't want to take shot because it uses 'cell lines' from abortions

A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction that will allow New York health care workers to apply for religious exemptions to the state COVID-19 vaccine mandate. US District Judge David Hurd made the ruling on Tuesday after 17 Catholic and Baptist health care workers sued the state last month, saying they objected to being forced to take a vaccine that used 'fetal cell lines' from 'procured abortions'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

The Big Promise Tyson Is Making Its Unvaccinated Employees

Vaccine mandates may be causing people to walk off their jobs and out on the streets to protest, but it could also be saving lives at Tyson Foods, where 96 percent of workers are reportedly vaccinated against COVID-19. The percentage is a big deal for the company, because it has been dealing with worker shortages and was prepared to fire those who hadn't been vaccinated before a company-imposed deadline of November 1, 2021 (via ABC News).
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Henry Ford
Fortune

Why states like Texas won’t be able to stop Biden’s vaccine mandates

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. First the country fought over social distancing. Then masks. And now the battle has come for COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Last week, businesses in Texas were left reeling when Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive...
TEXAS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Nearly 10,000 state employees to get vaccinated following new agreement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Gov. JB Pritzker has announced the largest union agreement involving vaccines. This comes as Illinois is continuing progress as the vaccination leader of the Midwest. The agreement will put vaccines in the arms of 7,800 state employees who are represented by AFSCME. Nearly 10,000 state workers are now covered under union […]
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Covid 19 Vaccine#Beaumont Health System#Covid#U S Supreme Court#Henry Ford Health Care
FIRST For Women

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

What's next for unvaccinated, unemployed healthcare workers?

A growing number of hospitals and health systems have mandated COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment, leaving questions about what's next for a trove of unvaccinated healthcare workers who've been terminated or resigned. More than 2,500 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. had implemented mandatory vaccination policies for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Covid vaccine: Why these US workers won't get jabbed

Joe Biden has been urging US employers to issue ultimatums to their staff: get vaccinated, or lose your job. The president says he will soon bring in a mandate that requires all healthcare workers to have had the jab, and has urged states to do the same with teachers. In...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

141 State Employees Have Resigned After Not Complying With COVID Vaccine Mandate

BOSTON (CBS) — The Baker Administration released a breakdown of how many state workers have been suspended for not complying with Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate as of Wednesday. The data shows 93.7% of state employees have complied with the mandate, that’s 39,197 workers. There are 2,138 employees, or 5.1% of workers, whose compliance is in progress, meaning their compliance is being reviewed, they are waiting for an exemption decision, are in the three-day period after an exemption denial, or are on an approved unpaid leave. Exemptions are viewed on a rolling basis. Another 0.9%, which is 362 employees, are on a five or ten-day suspension because they have not complied. The administration said 0.3% of employees have left, 130 of those voluntarily resigned and 11 involuntarily resigned. According to the administration, since the vaccine requirement was announced, over 12,000 employees have become newly fully vaccinated or have received at least one dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Drops News About Another Coronavirus Surge

There’s some news about the novel coronavirus these days. CNN just reported that there’s an optimistic turn in the Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths but it could eventually land in another spike in infections. This is what expert Anthony Fauci said. On the other hand, the US could still prevent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy