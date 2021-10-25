CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Check your onions again: FDA announces more recalls

By Aaron Chatman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WEHT) – Earlier this week, the CDC announced that fresh whole onions were the cause of a salmonella outbreak that traced to 37 states across the U.S. The company imported the onions from Chihuahua, Mexico, and...

