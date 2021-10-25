CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine mandates create conflict with some defiant workers

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 7 days ago

A small but significant number of American workers deciding whether to quit their jobs and careers in defiance of vaccine mandates.

KIVI-TV

Vast majority of NYC workers comply with vaccine mandate, but city could face some labor shortages

NEW YORK — New York City's vaccination mandate for city workers took effect Monday amid fierce resistance among a minority of workers in a few critical public safety jobs. According to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, 91% of the more than 400,000 municipal employees complied with the mandate and got at least one dose of a vaccine by Friday. However, about 9,000 workers were suspended without pay Monday when the order went into effect.
KTUL

Aerospace workers showing opposition to vaccine mandate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The first thing many of the people at the meeting want you to know is that they love their jobs in aerospace. "We love our jobs, we want to keep our jobs," said Rebecca McClintock. They also want to make it very clear that their problem...
Workers Are Quitting These 4 Kinds of Jobs in Droves

Is America a nation of quitters? It could look that way based on the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which shows that a whopping 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in August. The number of workers walking away has been elevated for months this year, in...
cpr.org

Colorado’s vaccine mandate did drive a lot of health care and government workers to get the shot — some more than others, though

For hesitant workers in Colorado health care or government jobs, today is deadline day. State rules governing health care facilities, including nursing homes, required staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the day Sunday, or have a medical or religious exemption from the requirement. The same is true for state government workers.
Reuters

Critics of Biden vaccine mandate 'lobby' for change in rare meetings

Nov 1 (Reuters) - In an indication of the opposition to the Biden administration's sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate, ordinary Americans are using a little-known procedure to get meetings with government officials to try to undermine the required shots for workplaces. U.S. President Joe Biden announced in September a nationwide vaccine...
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

