Pediatric Genomics: Sponsored Advertising by AdventHealth

AdventHealth has broken ground on a state-of-the-art health park that will provide a wide range of specialty services to Lake Mary and Seminole County residents. Located right next to the AdventHealth Lake Mary ER on Rinehart Road, the three-story, 58,000-square-foot health park will provide services such as gastroenterology, colorectal, electrophysiology and general surgery. Furthermore, the health park will offer lab services, sleep studies, diagnostic medical imaging, sports medicine and rehab, outpatient surgery, and much more. The outpatient surgery center will be located on the third floor where locals will have access to screenings, biopsies and surgical intervention.
