Health Services

Pediatric Genomics: Sponsored Advertising by AdventHealth

fox35orlando.com
 7 days ago

www.fox35orlando.com

beckershospitalreview.com

Ascension, AdventHealth to unwind partnership

Ascension and AdventHealth are unwinding their Amita Health partnership after working together for nearly seven years, the organizations announced Oct. 21. Amita Health, a joint venture providing healthcare services to the greater Chicago area, comprises 15 acute care hospitals, four specialty hospitals and immediate and outpatient care centers. After St. Louis-based Ascension and Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth unwind their partnership, each organization will operate their hospitals and care sites in the Chicagoland area.
ECONOMY
northwestgeorgianews.com

AdventHealth Gordon offers patient-focused treatment at Harris Radiation Therapy Center

AdventHealth Gordon’s Harris Radiation Therapy Center offers a wide range of therapy to suit individual patients’ needs. “I think we have an amazing team,” said Dr. William Tong, oncologist at the center. “We’re very patient-focused in terms of not just treating the cancer but also the individual.”. The Harris Radiation...
CANCER
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

AdventHealth, Ascension are unwinding Chicago-based joint venture Amita Healthcare

AdventHealth and Ascension have announced a joint decision to unwind their six-year old Amita Health partnership serving the Chicago area. Following the transition, AdventHealth and Ascension will operate their individual hospitals and related healthcare facilities in the Chicago area. "After working closely together for nearly seven years, Adventist Health System...
CHICAGO, IL
healthitanalytics.com

AdventHealth, Ascension Pull the Plug on AMITA Health

AdventHealth, Ascension to Separate Seven Years Post-Merger. AdventHealth and Ascension recently announced that they are looking to unwind a longstanding partnership that created a joint operating company that serves the healthcare needs of nearly 6.6 million residents in the greater Chicago area. The health systems said in an announcement on...
BUSINESS
orlandomedicalnews.com

AdventHealth Breaks Ground on Health Park to Serve Growing Lake Mary Community

AdventHealth has broken ground on a state-of-the-art health park that will provide a wide range of specialty services to Lake Mary and Seminole County residents. Located right next to the AdventHealth Lake Mary ER on Rinehart Road, the three-story, 58,000-square-foot health park will provide services such as gastroenterology, colorectal, electrophysiology and general surgery. Furthermore, the health park will offer lab services, sleep studies, diagnostic medical imaging, sports medicine and rehab, outpatient surgery, and much more. The outpatient surgery center will be located on the third floor where locals will have access to screenings, biopsies and surgical intervention.
LAKE MARY, FL
Daily Commercial

A Lake Healthcare Hero: AdventHealth nurse wins $5,000 in national Gannett contest

TAVARES — We have a winner!. Amy Mack, nursing supervisor at AdventHealth Waterman, won a national contest sponsored by Gannett, the Daily Commercial's parent company. Every month, Gannett recognizes a "Healthcare Hero" and gifts them with a $5,000 check. This month's honoree was Mack. 'Everyone has pulled together':AdventHealth Waterman workers...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
whatsupmag.com

Kent Island Pediatric Dentistry

We often hear parents say, “my child keeps asking when I can come back to the dentist?” Those stories make us happy and proud that children really do like our office! As pediatric dentists we provide both regular and specialty dental care for children ages 0-18 years, and for children with special needs. We offer many services that family dentists cannot offer, such as nitrous oxide sedation, mild oral sedation and hospital dentistry.
KENT COUNTY, MD
Health
Health Services
US News and World Report

What Are the First Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?

Symptoms can be hard to spot and difficult to diagnose but early clues are emerging. Pancreatic cancer is so difficult to treat in large part because it often isn't discovered until the disease has spread to other parts of the body, as there's no effective screening. That's because in many cases there are no signs or symptoms until the cancer has reached an advanced stage. In November 2020, advanced pancreatic cancer claimed the life of "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek following many months of treatment.
CANCER
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
womansday.com

Two Blood Pressure Medications Are Being Recalled Over Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredients

Two potentially lifesaving blood-pressure drugs could be causing more harm than good, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lupin Pharmaceuticals announced a voluntary recall of all of its Irbesartan tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets, many of which could contain high levels of a cancer-causing impurity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Ricky

Around 90–95% cases of cancer are related to lifestyle

Cancer has been a deadly disease throughout the history of mankind. Although treatments for cancer like chemotherapy are fairly new, cancer has always affected people since centuries ago. The awareness for cancer is much more common nowadays compared to earlier days. Awareness of cancer is good, but prevention of cancer is equally important for all people.
manisteenews.com

National recall issued on blood pressure medication

Two blood pressure medications have been recalled for high levels of impurity. The United States Food and Drug Administration sent out an announcement of a recall last week for batches of blood pressure medication from Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. The batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide had high levels of the impurity N-nitrosoirbesartan found.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
beckershospitalreview.com

BayCare to launch pediatric residency program

BayCare, the largest pediatric healthcare provider in Florida's Tampa Bay area announced a new pediatrics residency program at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital on Oct. 25. The three-year program is set to begin on July 1, 2022, and will accept eight residents into its inaugural class. BayCare said the program will be community-care focused and provide medical training in general and subspecialty pediatric care.
HEALTH SERVICES
Cancer Health

Most Lung Cancer Patients Who Never Smoked Have Targetable Mutations

Most never smokers who develop lung cancer have tumor mutations that may make them eligible for targeted therapies, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. This finding underscores the importance of tumor genomic testing to help guide treatment. Lung cancer is the second most common...
CANCER
bizjournals

HCA Healthcare buys vacant property near AdventHealth's HQ

The property originally was slated for commercial development. Now's your chance to recognize the top businesswomen in Central Florida. Nomination deadline: Nov. 18. Honorees will be recognized at a Feb. 17, 2022, event.
ECONOMY
MedicineNet.com

What Is Genomic Tumor Testing?

Genomic testing or genomic assay is performed on a tumor sample taken during a biopsy (or, less often, on a blood sample). It looks for mutations (changes) in the genes that make up a tumor. Genomic testing can be performed on an existing sample or a new sample that can...
CANCER
wflx.com

Palm Beach Pediatrics integrates mental health into primary pediatric care

Research from Youth.gov estimates 75% to 80% of children in need of mental health services don't get it. In response, Palm Beach Pediatrics has a new partnership that fully integrates mental health into primary pediatric care affecting the lives of approximately 20,000 patients. There’s “play therapy” or evidence-based intervention for...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
KTAL

Sponsored Content: Flying Heart

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie sits down with Jeffrey from Flying Heart Brewing & Pub to see what new dessert and drink they have and talk about their Monroe location a little more. For more information, visit https://flyingheartbrewing.com/. The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of...
FOOD & DRINKS

