CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

5 observations from the Chicago Bulls’ opening week, including Alex Caruso’s instant impact, Lonzo Ball’s 3-point shooting and a thin bench

By Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Wq3j_0cbl05NG00
Bulls guard Alex Caruso celebrates after hitting a shot in the second half of a game against the Pistons at the United Center on Oct. 23, 2021. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Bulls are off to a strong start as the new roster begins to jell, ranking second in opponents points per game with an entertaining style of play.

Here are five observations from the opening week of their season.

1. Three games into the 2021-22 season and we already have an MVP race between Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso, the yin and yang of the new-look Bulls.

Naturally, the MVP chants at the United Center for LaVine were a bit premature, while the MVP chants for Caruso were strictly tongue in cheek. It was all in fun, and Caruso took at as such.

Still, it was an interesting start to the Bulls season, which continues Monday night with a visit to the Toronto Raptors.

Caruso said after Saturday’s win over the Detroit Pistons , “It’s hard to say I’m used to” the MVP chants, and he deferred to LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who have led the way to a 3-0 start. But Caruso already has supplied some grit and highlight-reel material, including a dunk on a give-and-go from Lonzo Ball in the home opener that left him swinging on the rim before dropping to the floor like a claw machine digging around for a cheap toy.

Caruso is averaging three steals per game off the bench while keeping the second unit flowing when Ball comes out. He also has played alongside Ball in a smaller lineup that’s creating havoc defensively. The two point guards complement each other’s games — and both have become instant fan favorites.

“Lonzo leading the front, I think everybody knows how he plays,” Caruso said. “This is stylistically for him probably his best offense. Just that he played like this in high school, he played like this in college. I think this is how he wants to play in the pros. And me coming off the bench, trying to keep the organization and really just getting out in transition and opening it up for Zach and DeMar and (Nikola Vučević).

“I think last year they posted up a little bit more, but this year, they’re really trying to space it out to make sure their talents are used in the right way.”

2. The Bulls have been lacking on the offensive boards with only 7.7 offensive rebounds per game.

That’s not totally unexpected because of their lack of size, but it’s something to keep an eye on with more competitive teams in the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz on tap in the coming week.

While much has been made of Billy Donovan’s more up-tempo offense, it’s not like the Bulls are going to run-and-gun for four quarters like a 1970s ABA team.

“No, it’s not necessarily run up and down the court,” Vučević said. “It all depends on the situation and the opportunities. It will mainly be off the misses, when we do get stops, try to get out and run and use the players that we have that are going to run up the court — Lonzo and Zach, Pat (Willams), all those guys that like to get out there and run and get easy buckets for us.

“And that actually opens up a lot for me, especially with the trailer 3, either shoot it or go into action with other people. It gives us a different look off misses, but obviously half court, if we get scored on or a timeout, the pace will be different, so having the mix of both will be important to us.”

3. While the Bulls were at the bottom of the NBA in 3-point attempts with an average of 25.7 through Saturday, they were third in 3-point accuracy at 41.6 %.

Ball has improved his 3-point accuracy in each of his first four seasons and was at 38.1% after three games with the Bulls.

“It definitely comes with confidence,” he said. “I’m at a point where I think I’m one of the best shooters in the league, so if it’s open I’m going to put it up. I’ve still been missing some good looks, but I’m still going to put it up.”

4. DeMar DeRozan has done everything asked of him since arriving — and doesn’t seem to be slowing down at age 32.

He’s averaging 21.3 points and 6.3 rebounds after he was acquired in a sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs. He also picked up LaVine on an off night Saturday.

“(This is) the best part of my career,” DeRozan said. “With the knowledge that I’ve gained over the years, my perspective on how I approach the game, how I approach preparation, everything to the game. It took me 13 years to get to the point that I’m at mentally, physically, emotionally in approaching the game. So it’s just my best go-round.

“Obviously in my time in San Antonio, I learned so much more about myself as a player that I was able and capable of doing. It grew me more as a leader. And this time around, it’s just putting everything I’ve learned in my career all together.”

5. The Bulls bench was outscored 32-10 in the opening win over the Pistons and 41-25 in Saturday’s game.

It hasn’t hurt the team and the starters are getting heavy minutes, but eventually the Bulls will need more scoring from the reserves.

Caruso (12 points) and Javonte Green (10 points) led the reserves in Saturday’s rematch with the Pistons. Alize Johnson is mostly here for his defense and Troy Brown Jr. is off to a slow start. DeRozan said after the opener that the second unit was “kicking our (butts)” in practices, which Caruso didn’t dispute.

“It’s iron sharpening iron,” Caruso said. “That first squad of black with Zo, DeMar, Zach and Pat and Vooch, that’s a pretty good starting five of high-talent, high-caliber players. For me and the gray group, coming in and competing against them every day is going to make us better and obviously is going to push them to be better.

“That’s where winning comes from, that’s where culture comes from. If you can push each other in practice to be competitive, to try to win, to be better, that’s ultimately what you want.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Never Beat Larry Bird And Boston Celtics In The NBA Playoffs: 0-6

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird are two of the greatest players in NBA history and are the first names selected on the Mt. Rushmore of talent for most people. Jordan and Bird changed the game, bringing worldwide popularity to professional basketball at an extreme level and also dominating the court with incredible skill. While Jordan was a freak athlete with iconic hops, Bird was a slow and methodical shooter who knew how to win games.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Javonte Green
Person
Alize Johnson
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#The Toronto Raptors#The Detroit Pistons
fadeawayworld.net

Zach Lowe Says He Doesn't Understand Why The Pelicans Traded Lonzo Ball: "Gets Along With Zion, Plays Defense, Shoots The Ball, Is A Fit With Your Team. Never Understood It. Definitely A Win For Chicago."

Lonzo Ball has turned out to be a terrific addition to the Chicago Bulls, becoming the floor general of the team, meshing perfectly with Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and the rest of the squad. The point guard didn't have the best years in Los Angeles, but he enhanced his level...
NBA
Reuters

Lonzo Ball haunts ex-team with triple-double as Bulls blitz Pelicans

Zach LaVine scored 32 points and Lonzo Ball had a triple-double against his former team as the host Chicago Bulls routed the New Orleans Pelicans 128-112 on Friday night. Ball, traded from New Orleans to Chicago during the offseason, had 17 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan added 26 points and Nikola Vucevic and Javonte Green scored 10 points each as the Bulls won their home opener after beginning the season with a win at Detroit on Wednesday.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bulls’ Alex Caruso teaches Rudy Gobert a lesson at the rim

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is arguably one of the most unassuming guys ever in the NBA. He’s not just deceptively athletic. He is truly an explosive athlete who is very much capable of embarrassing defenders at the rim, as Utah Jazz rim-protectin’ monster Rudy Gobert found out Saturday night.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Chicago Sun-Times

Ready or not, point guard Lonzo Ball is pushing for a Bulls run

Lonzo Ball has a different set of gears than most on the offensive end. For the Bulls point guard there’s playing fast, and then really fast. Either way, he often appreciates anyone mashing the R2 turbo button on the game controller. And while the Bulls went 4-0 in the preseason...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls’ season opener points to Lonzo Ball’s importance

Artūras Karnišovas targeted Lonzo Ball since the March trade deadline, finally acquiring him via sign-and-trade in free agency. Billy Donovan targeted playing at a faster pace since the offseason began. With the Chicago Bulls set to begin their 57th season in franchise history on Wednesday in Detroit, Ball is at...
NBA
bleachernation.com

Tampering Investigation Into Bulls’ Deal for Lonzo Ball Remains “Ongoing”

With the 2021-22 NBA season set to start on Tuesday night, Commissioner Adam Silver sat down with reporters to discuss where the league stands. During that conversation, it came as no surprise that Silver was asked about the tampering investigation on the sign-and-trade deals for Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry. We first learned the Bulls would be investigated for their role in the Ball acquisition on August 7th. The deal – which was the first free agency news to drop on August 2nd – sent Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple, and a second-round pick to the Pelicans for the right to sign Ball to a four-year, $80 million deal.
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 3 positives from loss to the Chicago Bulls

The Detroit Pistons lost their first game of the season in a hard fought battle against the Chicago Bulls. It was a frustrating loss, as the Pistons were winning for most of the game before ultimately failing to execute down the stretch. This is going to be an issue all...
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy