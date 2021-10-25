CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA announces Lunabotics Junior Contest to design moon robots

By Satsuki Then
SlashGear
SlashGear
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEnWz_0cbl03bo00

NASA has announced a new contest open to students in grades K-12 in public and private schools around the country, as well as homeschooled children. The contest is called the Lunabotics Junior Contest and seeks input from students to design a robot concept to support excavation on the moon. NASA knows in the future, when travel to the moon is again common, we will need to be able to construct habitats and other structures on the moon.

NASA’s competition is a collaboration between the space agency and Future Engineers and seeks to get students to design a robot able to dig and move lunar soil. The contest will have the robots move soil from the lunar South Pole to a holding container close to where the Artemis astronauts will land in the future. Lunar regolith is an important material for astronauts and researchers to leverage for future missions to the moon and beyond.

The material could be used to create concrete on the moon to reduce the amount and cost of material needed to be transported from the Earth. Students can submit entries, including an image of the robot design and a written summary explaining how to operate by January 25, 2022. For the contest, students aren’t supposed to build the robot.

Rather, they will be envisioning a design for a robot no more than 3.5 feet by two feet by two feet. Required design elements include an ability to scoop/dig and move lunar regolith, a description of if the robot will move small amounts of soil over multiple trips or a large amount of soil on a single trip, and how the robot would deal with the lunar dust that can stick to surfaces as the regolith is moved.

The contest is open to individual students or entire classes. There will be two categories for entries covering grades K through five and grades six through 12. Ten semifinalists will receive a prize package, and four finalists from the categories will win a virtual session with a NASA subject matter expert.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

SpaceX Crew-3 mission rescheduled for November 3

NASA and SpaceX were forced to reschedule the Crew-3 mission originally set to launch on October 31. The mission has now been pushed to launch at 1:10 AM EDT on Wednesday, 3. The launch was delayed because of a storm system passing through the Ohio Valley into the northeastern United States over the weekend.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

A small asteroid surprised NASA when it passed very close to the planet

NASA usually keeps an eye on every asteroid in space that has the potential to impact the Earth. It routinely says that most of these asteroids are small and pose no risk, but there’s always some fear that a large and unknown asteroid could be lurking in space. Recently, a small asteroid roughly the size of a refrigerator came extremely close to the Earth.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

NASA records a massive solar flare

The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) spacecraft recorded a significant solar flare on October 28, 2021, at 11:35 AM EDT. The SDO constantly watches the sun, and it recorded images of the solar flare as it happened. A solar flare is a burst of radiation that emanates from the sun. If they are intense enough, they can interrupt communications between satellites and the ground, particularly GPS and communications satellites.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Earth’s space debris crisis could be solved using ‘never been done’ magnet technology

Scientists have found a way to use spinning magnets to move space debris, possibly offering a way to clear up the detritus around our planet or remotely repair malfunctioning craft.There are currently over 27,000 pieces of space debris larger than a baseball orbiting Earth, reaching speeds of up to 17,500 mph, but legal loopholes mean governments are loath to clear it up.Researchers at the University of Utah now think that they can turn debris into what is essentially a large electromagnet by moving the magnets around them. When this happens, electrons move within the non-magnetised metal in a loop “like...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Design#Robots#Future Engineers
Orlando Sentinel

NASA, SpaceX delay Crew-3 launch again, citing ‘minor medical issue’ with astronaut

NASA is again having to delay the launch of its Crew-3 mission because one of the four astronauts is experiencing a “minor medical issue,” the agency announced Monday. NASA would not say which of the crew members — Americans Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn or Kayla Barron or the European Space Agency’s Matthias Maurer — was affected or what exactly the medical issue entailed but said “the issue is ...
ORLANDO, FL
PBS NewsHour

SpaceX delays astronaut flight due to rough wind, waves

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has bumped its next astronaut flight for NASA until Wednesday because of rough wind and waves hundreds of miles away. Four astronauts were supposed to blast off early Sunday morning on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. But while the forecast at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center was near perfect, a large storm in the Northeast had the sea churning farther up the coast. The safety violation prompted managers on Saturday to move the launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Digital Trends

Spitzer Space Telescope spots ‘rampaging space monster’

Just in time for Halloween, NASA astronomers have spotted a rampaging space monster deep out in the distant cosmos. But it won’t be coming to devour us any time soon, as the monster is just an outline in the shape of Godzilla, seen in an image from the Spitzer Space Telescope.
ASTRONOMY
iowapublicradio.org

Scientists tracked a mysterious signal in space. Its source was closer to Australia

A mysterious signal that appeared to be emanating from the closest star to our own sun put scientists on a nearly yearlong hunt to track down its origin. The result? The signal was not from an alien world circling Proxima Centauri but instead something much more mundane — possibly a radio, a telephone or even a computer located somewhere in Australia, according to two studies published this week in the journal Nature Astronomy.
ASTRONOMY
nomenugget.net

Robotics team design ROVs, test them at the pool

On October 19 and 21, 2021, the Nome-Beltz Robotics class had the opportunity to build and test their hand made ROVs, short for remotely operated underwater vehicles. Lauren Bien and Nicole Webster with the Prince William Sound Science Center in Cordova came up to Nome to teach students about ROVs. They brought tool kits for the students to be able to make their own ROV out of common materials anyone can find at a hardware store. The students made their ROVs on Tuesday and tested them out in the pool on Thursday. They had a series of tasks their ROVs had to complete. “What we’re doing this week with the different groups is called the remotely operated vehicle challenge, ROV challenge, so that is a way to take hands-on science and bring it into the classroom,” Nicole Webster said. “The students essentially make what are underwater robots to complete a series of tasks that are designed around the idea of servicing an oil station — the oil station in Valdez, where they put oil onto the takers at the end of the pipeline. They have a series of challenges to do that, kind of mimic what a real ROV would do in that situation [oil spill]. So, they have to inspect the berth of the boat, they have to attach an anchor chain, take pictures, clean up a small oil spill — we don’t put oil in the pool — and just kind of get a sense of both an engineering challenge and real world application in the learning environment.”
ENGINEERING
Space.com

NASA to fly National Geographic cameras on first crewed return to moon

When NASA next returns astronauts to the moon, National Geographic cameras will be on board to capture the historic mission and share the journey with the public. The space agency on Friday (Oct. 29) announced its selection of the exploration-focused media company to assist in telling the story of Artemis 2, the first mission expected to launch astronauts around the moon in more than 50 years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

We Asked a NASA Technologist: Is There Oxygen on Mars? [Video]

Is there oxygen on Mars? Yes, Mars has oxygen but not very much and definitely not enough to just go out and breathe on the surface of Mars. NASA engineer Asad Aboobaker tells us more. The density of the oxygen on Mars is about 1/10,000th of what we have here...
ASTRONOMY
New York Post

Halloween solar flare headed for Earth could disrupt power grid

The sun launched a massive solar flare yesterday that’s headed in Earth’s direction – the strongest storm seen in the current weather cycle. The volley of radiation may trigger the northern lights if it collides with our atmosphere, and could cause major issues for power grids, experts suggest. NASA’s Solar...
SlashGear

NASA shares the first 3D view of the Jovian atmosphere courtesy of Juno

NASA has been studying Jupiter using its Juno probe to reveal secrets of the gas giant that scientists have wondered about for decades. Recently, NASA shared new findings from Juno that provides a better picture of the distinctive and colorful atmospheric features of Jupiter, shedding light on what’s going on deep inside of its dense atmosphere beneath the clouds. In addition, the data has helped NASA learn more about the inner workings of the various belts and zones of clouds circling the gas giant.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

GITAI autonomous space robot celebrates a successful ISS demonstration

GITAI Japan Inc. is a company that develops general-purpose robots for use in space. Recently, the company conducted a demonstration of its GITAI autonomous space robot aboard the ISS. During the demonstration, the robot executed various tasks inside the space station Nanoracks Bishop Airlock. The demonstration was performed between October...
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

Hubble shares image of CW Leonis carbon star to celebrate Halloween

NASA and the ESA have been operating the Hubble Space Telescope for a long time, and they have a long history of sharing special images to celebrate holidays. With Halloween happening this weekend, the ESA has shared that image of a carbon star called CW Leonis. The image below shows the star glowing in dark orange, green, and yellow colors.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

SlashGear

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy