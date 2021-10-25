Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles

A man died Sunday evening after being hit by two vehicles near Hwy 75 North and Hamilton, according to Omaha Police.

Around 8 p.m., officers were sent to the location for a personal injury crash involving a pedestrian.

Investigation showed that a pedestrian was struck in a traffic lane by a 2011 Ford Escape traveling north.

Immediately after, the man was struck by a 2016 Volvo SUV.

Omaha Fire Medics declared the pedestrian, identified as Cody Stiles, dead at the scene.

None of the occupants of the Ford or the Volvo were injured.

