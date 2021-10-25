CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Apartment rents are on the rise nationally. Here's how the Charlotte market is faring.

By Ashley Fahey
 7 days ago
An analysis by The Business Journals found that among 50 of the...

PHOTOS: Estate in greater Charlotte area hits market at $5.9M as luxury market fans outward

An estate about 53 miles west of Charlotte just came on the market with a $5.9 million price tag — a rarity in a county with a median home sale price of $225,000. That rural property sits on 48.6 acres along Whitaker Road in Cleveland County. It's currently the third-most expensive residential listing in the greater Charlotte area, following a home priced at just shy of $6 million near Lake Wylie in the Steele Creek area and one at $5.95 million in Eastover.
CHARLOTTE, NC
PHOTOS: Charlotte leaders launch public-private initiative to raise $250M for racial equity

Executives from some of the city’s largest and most influential companies joined political and nonprofit leaders today at Johnson C. Smith University to kick off an ambitious plan to raise $250 million for racial equity programs. The public-private coalition disclosed initial commitments of $196 million. That includes $80 million from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The week in bankruptcies: LTL Management LLC

Charlotte-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing, including one with total debt above $1 million, during the week that ended Oct. 22. Year to date through Oct. 22, the court recorded 26 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 10% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Prime Beverage Group grows footprint with deal to lease Concord building

A beverage packaging manufacturing company based in the region has snapped up more industrial space. Kannapolis-based Prime Beverage Group has fully leased a 277,253-square-foot industrial building at 215 International Drive in Concord. The company is currently subleasing a 168,758-square-foot portion. It has signed to occupy the remainder of the building and will automatically assume the sublessor’s space upon expiration of that lease. Prime Beverage will fully occupy the building in December.
CONCORD, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
PHOTOS: HomeTrust Bank opens regional HQ in SouthPark, continues construction on Cornelius office

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) has opened its new regional headquarters in SouthPark. The approximately 40,000-square-foot space is at 6310 Fairview Road. Employees moved in last week. It houses retail, including a branch on the ground floor, plus employees in human resources, IT, wealth and treasury management, equipment finance, small business and mortgages. There is also a public conference room for community organizations to use. A basement area will host training for employees across multiple states.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Duke Energy awards $170K in North Carolina nature grants

TreesCharlotte and the Lawndale Park project in Cleveland County are among eight recipients in a $170,000 round of natural resource grants announced yesterday by the Duke Energy Foundation. “With Duke Energy’s generous grant, TreesCharlotte will distribute 600 trees in one day throughout the Charlotte community, helping us strengthen and promote...
CHARLOTTE, NC
SBA awards $100M in "Community Navigator" grants. Here's who got the money.

More than 50 organizations were recently awarded a share of $100 million in SBA Community Navigator grants. Here's who got the money and what small businesses need to know. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
SMALL BUSINESS
Real estate Leads - October 22, 2021

Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value and parties involved. Commercial (53) ContractorUse typeSite stateSite zipProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Building Permits - Multi-Family (53) ContractorUse typeSite stateSite zipProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Residential (359)
REAL ESTATE
Premier Inc., Resilinc use data platform to analyze risks in health-care supply chain

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) and Resilinc are partnering to help health-care systems navigate supply chain challenges. Resilinc offers an online cloud platform that connects customers and suppliers — the LinkedIn of supply chain, CEO Bindiya Vakil said. Its mapping service tracks manufacturing sites, their suppliers and inventory levels. The artificial intelligence-powered EventWatch looks for disruptive events across 189 countries, such as fires or regulatory changes, that could affect supply chains connected to those areas.
BUSINESS
Atrium, Novant compete to add hospital beds in Mecklenburg County

Charlotte's two largest health-care systems are again vying to add hospital beds in Mecklenburg County. Locally based Atrium Health filed applications this month for three projects: a $120.47 million project to add 75 beds to Carolinas Medical Center; a $32.58 million project to add 36 beds to AH Pineville; and a $5.02 million project to add 12 beds to AH University City, according to state filings.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Charlotte, NC
