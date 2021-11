Got a spare blue spruce in your yard? Red Bank RiverCenter is once again looking for a Christmas tree to display in Riverside Gardens Park this holiday season. The ideal tree would be an evergreen at least 25 feet tall and accessible for cutting—not too close to buildings or wires, RiverCenter said in an announcement Tuesday. It will be moved at no cost to the donor for installation in the park’s main plaza, on West Front Street.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO