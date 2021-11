Honkai: Star Rail closed beta test is finally set to begin from October 27th, 2021. It will only be available on PC and iOS devices, so Android users have to wait for it. Honkai: Star Rail is a new entry in the Honkai series. In the first week of October, miHoYo announced the game's closed beta test. miHoYo is a developer that has become a very common name in the world of video games because of Genshin Impact. The success that Genshin Impact achieved within a year was beyond imagination. Honkai Third Impact was another RPG, similar to Genshin Impact, which was released in 2016. Now they are ready to make a comeback with a sequel called Honkai: Star Rail.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO