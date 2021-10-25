Our Views: Throw us something, mister, even if it's just some airtime for our float

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Diamonds to King’s College for marking its 75th anniversary (a “semisesquicentennial” for word nerds) with a modest but engaging event Wednesday afternoon highlighted by the witty speech of 95-year-old Ray Kane, who entered the school the first day it was opened for classes in September of 1946. Kane made the trip from Maryland to join the celebration, and show off his class ring and reminisce about the single building with a lack of bathrooms and the absence of women. Others spoke of how much the school felt like family, how much it has grown, and how much it contributes to Wilkes-Barre. Vice President for Institutional advancement (and the school’s go-to guy for starting off such events) Frederick Pettit summed it up the real value of the school with an old theme that serves pretty much as a motto: “King’s trains its students not only how to make a living, but how to live. It’s so simple, so beautiful, so true.”

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO