CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Our Views: Throw us something, mister, even if it's just some airtime for our float

By STAFF EDITORIAL
theadvocate.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a grand spectacle. It bills itself as the world’s largest parade and it’s closing in on a century of entertaining New Yorkers. This year, Louisiana will have a chance to show...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Popeyes delivery guy shares video of rats scampering around kitchen

A Reddit post has gone viral after video footage showed numerous rats roaming around in a Washington, D.C. branch of Popeyes. Published to the subreddit thread r/PublicFreakout, the poster captioned the video, “Popeyes Plague Rats vs.The Most Honest Man In Food Delivery.”. The man originally posted the video to TikTok...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Bored Panda

50 Times People Decorated Their Houses For Halloween And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

It’s that time of the year when we roll up our sleeves, get into the creative mood and make something so spookily wonderful that it sends chills down the neighbors' spine. And while you still have time to figure out what you are gonna wear for Halloween (or shall we stop pretending and just face the fact that we all are going to dress as the green-tracksuited players from Squid Game), the house interior and exterior can’t wait.
HOME & GARDEN
Only In Montana

This Tiny Montana Town Is A Dream Destination For Foodies And Whiskey Lovers

For most Montanans, Coram is a place they drive by on their way to the heart of Glacier National Park — if they’ve even heard of it at all. With a population of less than 500, it’s the definition of a tiny town. And while you might not think of it as a destination, if you love fantastic food and locally produced whiskey, you might want to spend some time there before your next trip to Glacier or Flathead Lake.
MONTANA STATE
Union

Our View: A reason to celebrate

You’d think the downpour we got this past weekend would be cause to celebrate. It is, just not as much as we would have in years past. Last weekend’s rain set records throughout the state, including in Grass Valley. We had over 9 inches fall in a 24-hour period that started at 8 a.m. Sunday. That beat our old record of 7.02 inches in December 2005.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Nungesser
The Free Press

Our View: Let there be holiday lights

Thumbs up to the return of the Kiwanis Holiday Lights after it had to be canceled last year. Organizer Scott Wojcik, Kiwanis members and a crew of 1,000 volunteers are already going through the lights and displays in preparation for turning Sibley Park into a wonderland of lights, displays, music and more.
MANKATO, MN
digg.com

It's Getting Chilly, And This Throw Blanket Is Keeping Our Toes Warm

Truth be told, the number one reason we like this glow in the dark blanket is nostalgia. We're immediately transported mentally to a sleepover in the 90s. Now we want some Mountain Dew and stuffed crust pizza while we watch "America's Funniest Videos." As an Amazon Associate we earn from...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macy#New Yorkers#Nyc#Tourgator
Times Leader

Our View: Diamonds to King’s College for 75 great years

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Diamonds to King’s College for marking its 75th anniversary (a “semisesquicentennial” for word nerds) with a modest but engaging event Wednesday afternoon highlighted by the witty speech of 95-year-old Ray Kane, who entered the school the first day it was opened for classes in September of 1946. Kane made the trip from Maryland to join the celebration, and show off his class ring and reminisce about the single building with a lack of bathrooms and the absence of women. Others spoke of how much the school felt like family, how much it has grown, and how much it contributes to Wilkes-Barre. Vice President for Institutional advancement (and the school’s go-to guy for starting off such events) Frederick Pettit summed it up the real value of the school with an old theme that serves pretty much as a motto: “King’s trains its students not only how to make a living, but how to live. It’s so simple, so beautiful, so true.”
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Maybe there's a malaise, but for New Orleans it won't last forever

Back when global pandemics were still the realm of dystopian fiction, you could say that southeastern Louisiana had four seasons. Not winter, spring, summer, fall, like parts north of here, but Carnival, festival, hurricane, and football. That’s three happy seasons to one nerve-wracking and potentially miserable one, which, overall, isn’t...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Witches Ride bring costumed riders on decorated bikes to St. Francisville to benefit FiNA

Decorated bicycles, ATVs, scooters, carts and other forms of transportation carried costumed riders Thursday for the Witches Ride of St. Francisville. The event benefited the Families In Need of Assistance program, which helps West Feliciana families who have immediate hardships and/or catastrophic events. Rider went from store to store picking...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy