CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans rout Chiefs 27-3

By The Associated Press
WREG
WREG
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VVk0v_0cbkxcE300

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw for 270 yards and a touchdown, and he also ran for a score and the Tennessee Titans routed the Kansas City Chiefs 27-3 Sunday for their fifth win in six games.

This also was the second victory in six days for the Titans (5-2) over teams that played for the AFC championship in January.

They edged Buffalo 34-31 on Monday night and followed that by simply dominating the two-time defending AFC champs as Tennessee jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead.

The Chiefs (3-4) have lost two of three and dropped to 1-4 in the AFC this season. They also were held to their fewest points since a 38-3 loss to Denver on Dec. 30, 2012.

This was the first time Patrick Mahomes had trailed by 27 at halftime and the third-largest halftime deficit for the Chiefs since 1991. It was the worst since the Chiefs trailed Pittsburgh 29-0 at the half on Oct. 2, 2016, and only the eighth time in franchise history that Kansas City had trailed by 27 or more at the half.

The Titans forced three turnovers — two by Mahomes — that they turned into 10 points. Denico Autry had two of the Titans’ four sacks.

Mahomes was slow to get up after taking a knee to his head on the fourth sack by Autry. He went to the medical tent and didn’t return with Chad Henne replacing him late. He finished with 206 yards passing and 35 yards rushing.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nAw6k_0cbkxcE300
    Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt, left, celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WyGAT_0cbkxcE300
    Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, left, catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes, right, in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmOyY_0cbkxcE300
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates with wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after they combined for a 24-yard touchdown pas against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LpfP5_0cbkxcE300
    Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6EW6_0cbkxcE300
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defenders Jarran Reed (90) and Willie Gay (50) try to bring him down in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrrAT_0cbkxcE300
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) slowly gets up after being hit in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWJ3Q_0cbkxcE300
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped off the field after being hit in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Kansas City won the toss and deferred. The Titans didn’t look back despite three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan sitting out with a concussion.

The Titans went up-tempo with Tannehill spreading the ball around to 2020 Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown and seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones. Derrick Henry, the NFL’s rushing leader, finished the drive out of the wildcat, throwing a 5-yard pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt for the 7-0 lead.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree, Tennessee’s biggest free agent signee, got his first sack this season to end the Chiefs’ opening drive.

Tannehill drove the Titans 97 yards on the ensuing drive, highlighted by a 46-yard throw to Brown initially ruled an incompletion. Titans coach Mike Vrabel won his challenge, and Tannehill finished the drive with a 24-yard TD pass to Brown , who had been dealing with food poisoning all week.

After linebacker Rashaan Evans’ interception , Tannehill ran for a 2-yard TD and a 24-0 lead. Randy Bullock added his second field goal off Mahomes’ fumble for the 27-0 lead.

MAHOMES’ TURNOVERS

Mahomes has been intercepted in six straight games, the longest stretch of his career. He had 11 interceptions combined over 2019 and 2020 and has nine this season. His fumble with 1:46 left in the first half was his second this season, giving him 11 turnovers for the season.

That’s the most Mahomes has ever had in a single season even counting the playoffs. He had only nine in 17 games in 2019 and 10 in 18 games in 2020.

RARE COMPANY

Henry’s TD pass made him the second NFL player in the Super Bowl era to run for at least 10 TDs and throw a TD pass in his team’s first seven games. LaDainian Tomlinson was the first in 2005.

The running back’s first career TD pass came in a divisional playoff win over Baltimore in January 2020.

INJURIES

Titans left guard Roger Saffold hurt a thigh muscle in the first half but returned. Kendall Lamm, who started in Lewan’s place, hurt an ankle in the first half and didn’t return. He was replaced by Bobby Hart, signed Wednesday off Buffalo’s practice squad.

UP NEXT

Chiefs host the New York Giants in prime time on Nov. 1.

Titans start two-game road swing at Indianapolis next Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Quotable: Titans, Chiefs on Tennessee's Big Win

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans made it look easy with their 27-3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The offense scored on all five of its first-half possessions (three touchdowns, two field goals) and led by at least two touchdowns for each of the final three quarters.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chiefs And Titans Set For Potential AFC Playoff Preview

It’s an NFL matchup full of contrasts. The Kansas City Chiefs reached the mountaintop in Super Bowl LIV while the Tennessee Titans are still looking for their first world championship. Ironically, the Chiefs ended the Titans’ Super Bowl hopes during the 2019 AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs draw strength from...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarran Reed
Person
Mycole Pruitt
Person
Chad Henne
Person
A.j. Brown
Yardbarker

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 27-3 Loss to the Tennessee Titans

Despite generating some positive momentum in Week 6 with a huge win over the Washington Football Team, the Kansas City Chiefs struggled immensely against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. From beginning to end, the Chiefs were outclassed by a team that should now be considered a top competitor in the AFC. The final score in this one was 27-3.
NFL
fox4kc.com

Kansas City Chiefs suffer ugly 27-3 defeat against Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Tannehill threw for 270 yards and a touchdown, and he also ran for a score and the Tennessee Titans routed the Kansas City Chiefs 27-3 Sunday for their fifth win in six games. This also was the second victory in six days for the Titans (5-2)...
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
FanSided

Tennessee Titans reportedly call Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a trade

The Tennessee Titans are 5-2 with wins over the AFC’s top-two seeded teams from last year’s playoffs, is this the time to push for another big trade?. There is a report from Dan Sileo that the Tennessee Titans have reached out to Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a potential trade for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Nfl Football#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc Champs#Ap Photo Mark Zaleski
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 7 Game Recap: Tennessee Titans 27, Kansas City Chiefs 3

The Tennessee Titans dominated the Kansas City Chiefs from the opening snap in Week 7, pulling off a 27-3 win to cement their lead atop the AFC South. The Titans set the tone early in the blowout, scoring on all five of their first-half possessions to take a 27-0 into the locker room. The Chiefs' offense reached new levels of ineptitude in the defeat, failing to score a touchdown for the first time since Patrick Mahomes took over under center.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chiefs 2021 Opponent Overview: Tennessee Titans

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans achieved highly emotional victories in Week Six. Kansas City may have finally figured some things out in spots that had plagued them early this season. Meanwhile, Tennessee was able to down one of the NFL’s hottest teams in the Bills last week, and now has an important head to head tiebreaker over one of the AFC’s heavy favorites.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mainstreet-nashville.com

Big first half propels Titans past Chiefs

It was about as precise of a first half as the Tennessee Titans could have hoped for, putting up 27 points and shutting out the powerful Kansas City Chiefs on their way to a 27-3 victory on Sunday. The win puts the Titans at 5-2 overall heading into next week's...
NFL
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs: What to do about Tyrann Mathieu’s future?

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their worst loss of the Patrick Mahomes era. And that sounds like an understatement. The supposed second-half redemption we saw against the Football Team apparently got left in Kansas City this past week when the Chiefs traveled to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans. Or maybe it got left on the plane.
NFL
WREG

Titans use late turnovers to pull off 34-31 OT win at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — — Tennessee safety Kevin Byard promised to do everything he could to redeem himself after a late pass interference call in the end zone Sunday. The veteran delivered on the third series of overtime. Byard picked off Carson Wentz in Colts territory, setting up Randy Bullock for a 44-yard field goal and capping a frantic final 7 1/2 minutes […]
NFL
WREG

Titans lose Derrick Henry to broken foot

NASHVILLE — NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry will have surgery Tuesday morning on his right foot, and coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans are not putting a timeline on when he will return. Henry had tests Monday to check the severity of the injury after he finished a 34-31 overtime win in Indianapolis. The Titans placed […]
NFL
WREG

WREG

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy