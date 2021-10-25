CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-25 03:29:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-25 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Washington FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, central, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Crawford, Kalkaska, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Crawford; Kalkaska; Montmorency; Oscoda; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clark, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-06 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until late Saturday morning. * At 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 19.8 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ was 20.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday evening and continue falling to 11.2 feet Thursday, November 11. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Atchison by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Atchison FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Shelby FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL, Brown IL and Pike IL Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
KNOX COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Berks, Carbon, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Monroe; Northampton; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WWLP

Winter weather awareness week

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The first week of November kicks off with Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York and the National Weather Service has a theme for each day this week on how to make you winter ready. Today’s theme is preparedness for travel with a guide on essential items that should be a part of […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 13:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of around 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 11 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Isabel Pass. * WHEN...Until 7 PM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected south Donnelly Dome. Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 03:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-01 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie County; Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; East Laramie County; East Platte County; Goshen County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Periods of snow, with locally heavy bands of snow possible early this morning. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Extreme southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska panhandle. This includes the cities of Cheyenne, Scottsbluff, Sidney and Wheatland. * WHEN...Until 12 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Onondaga Lake At Liverpool affecting Onondaga County. Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 384.7 feet. * Flood stage is 383.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 PM EDT Monday was 384.7 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 384.7 feet. * Impact...At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and damage docks.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baraga, Gogebic, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 22:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baraga; Gogebic; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT /1 PM CDT/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to locally 5 inches. Snow amounts near the Lake Superior shore will generally be closer to an inch. * WHERE...Baraga, Ontonagon, Gogebic and Southern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT /1 PM CDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect the greatest snow amounts from Ironwood through Bergland to Rockland and from Kenton and Watton to Herman. Some of the more intense snow bands could have snowfall rates that exceed an inch per hour.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-08 23:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * Until late Monday evening. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, High water surrounds elevated river cabins. County roads to these cabins are impassable. Agricultural flooding is in progress. Seep water develops behind levees.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Koochiching, North Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore BRIEF DOWNBURSTS OF HEAVY SNOWFALL POSSIBLE ACROSS NORTHERN MN 4PM TO 9PM Heavy downbursts of snow have have been observed across the International Border and are expected to slide south through the evening hours. Rapidly changing weather conditions will be possible with visibilities briefly dropping to less than 1/4 mile at times. Be prepared for areas of blowing snow. This could lead to temporary whiteout conditions and the potential for dangerous driving conditions. If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions...reduce speed and make sure headlights are on.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Western Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Passaic FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional freezing temperatures are likely again Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 22:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to locally 8 inches. Snow amounts right along the Lake Superior shore will be around an inch or two. * WHERE...Alger, Luce and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect the heaviest snow totals from Munising and Wetmore east through Shingleton and Seney and from McMillan to Pine Stump Junction. Some of the more intense snow bands could have snowfall rates that exceed an inch per hour.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 11:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-01 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Laramie County; Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; East Laramie County; East Platte County; Goshen County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Light snow showers will continue this afternoon. But accumulations are not expected. Another round of snow is expected for Carbon County this evening. Standby for future updates on this event in the coming hours.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-03 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 8500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 8500 feet. Total snow accumulations 5 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Hall, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 15:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Fillmore; Franklin; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Thayer; Webster; York First Hard Freeze of the Season Possible For Parts of the Area Overnight Into Tuesday Morning Overnight low temperatures are expected to drop into the 28 to 34 degree range across most of south central Nebraska and north central Kansas, with cloudier areas staying up in the low to mid 30s, and any areas that might observe clearing skies more favored to drop into the 20s. Although the majority of the area should only have slightly sub- freezing temperatures at most, parts of especially Howard, Nance, Merrick, Hamilton, Polk and York counties in Nebraska could perhaps observe a hard freeze as cold as 24 to 28 degrees. Especially in these local counties, residents are encouraged to take precautions against possible freezing and bursting of outdoor water pipes, including draining in-ground sprinkler systems.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE

