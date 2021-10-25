CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

A labour shortage at veterinary surgeries is so bad that one company hired a nurse without looking at their resume, a recruiter says

By Stephen Jones
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33YN9L_0cbkxXlI00
Demand for vets' services is soaring.

Sebastian Condrea

  • Veterinary surgeries are turning to desperate measures to recruit staff amid a labor shortage.
  • One took on a nurse without looking at their resume, a recruiter said.
  • Long-running retention problems have been exacerbated by COVID-19 and a surge in pet ownership.

A veterinary surgery was so desperate for staff that it booked a nurse without looking at the person's resume, according to a recruiter - a move indicative of a huge labor shortage in the sector.

"I've been recruiting in the industry for 12 years now and it's never been tougher," Justin Powlesland, director of JHP recruitment, which specializes in recruitment for the veterinary industry in the US and UK, told Insider.

Veterinary medicine has long faced retention challenges as a result of intense hours and the emotional toll of the work. COVID-19 has increased the strain , with an increase in pet ownership during lockdowns adding to demand for veterinary services.

Powlesland said that, as a result, he has never had more vacancies on his website, with an average of 10 new postings a day in September.

"The minute we've got a vet with good experience, people are just saying, 'yeah, get them in for an interview today if you can,'" he said.

One surgery was so desperate to fill a temporary nurse's position that it asked to take an applicant without seeing their resume or asking for a rundown of their experience, Powlesland said.

"We had a client that we'd left a message for to say that we had a nurse available in their area," he said. "They phoned straight back and said yes please can we book them."

Businesses across the US in various sectors have also resorted to dramatically slashing their opening hours or cutting back on their services - both because they can't find enough staff to operate as usual and because labor is getting more expensive .

Lawrence Bresslaw, co-director of NSV, the vet recruiter that supplies small animal surgeries in the UK, US, Canada, and Australia said that he had seen one firm offer "golden handshakes" - a signing-on bonus - in order to attract workers.

"We're finding now that when we have vendors looking for work, it isn't a matter of finding the work, it's a matter of the practice having to showcase themselves," Bresslaw said.

Burnout and low pay

Bresslaw said that the challenges were pretty much the same in all the countries where he operates. High levels of burnout , emotional strain, and inadequate pay led people out of the industry.

Only 48% of vets in the UK said that they would enter the profession if they could choose their career again, according to a report from the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, which is responsible for registering vets. The average annual turnover rate for veterinarians in the US was 15%, rising to 25% for technicians in 2020, according to an analysis by the American Animal Hospital Association.

In the UK the situation has been aggravated by Brexit, which has led to a decrease in the number of available workers.

In the short term, making life easier for vets and nurses to come and work in the UK could ease some of the supply challenges, Powlesland said. But more needs to be done to improve the work life balance and pay for those in the sector to make sure more stay, he said.

Improving the pipeline of graduates is another solution and should be helped by the opening of a number of new veterinary colleges in the UK, said Anthony Chadwick, a former vet who is now CEO of The Webinar Vet, which provides online training to the industry.

However, those vets will still need to be trained. "Anything you do today will take 5 years to have an effect," he said.

Expanded Coverage Module: what-is-the-labor-shortage-and-how-long-will-it-last Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
petproductnews.com

New Specialty Job and Employment Resources Board for the Pet Industry Launched

A new job and employment resources board specifically designed to meet the needs of both those who need employees and those who are seeking jobs in the pet industry has launched. Employpet.com services pet businesses of all sizes in both regional and metropolitan locations. The new job matching technology offered...
ANIMALS
Business Insider

LumiraDx Announces the Intended Use for its FDA EUA Authorized High Sensitivity COVID-19 Antigen Test has been Expanded to Include Testing of Asymptomatic Individuals

The FDA authorized the expansion of the EUA for LumiraDx after reviewing company data on the performance of its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test in individual asymptomatic subjects collected between June 2020 and March 2021. Results indicated high sensitivity and specificity in asymptomatic individuals with the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Ag Test, demonstrating an 82.1% positive agreement and 100% negative agreement with RT-PCR test in 222 subjects. These results illustrate high sensitivity offered by a microfluidic test compared to lateral flow SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests, which independent studies have shown to have sensitivities of less than 50% in asymptomatic populations.1,2.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterinary Medicine#Recruiting#Veterinary Hospital#Nsv
katzenworld.co.uk

‘CATASTROPHE’: October Sees a Fifth More Cat Claims

On average, 430 insurance claims for cats are made every day of October. Pet ownership rose from 41 percent of households to 59 per cent during lockdown. It isn’t just Halloween which is frightening for felines as October sees a spike in cat insurance claims compared to the average month, with 19 percent more made during October reveals new research from Direct Line Pet Insurance.
PETS
Register Citizen

Investors Are Wild About the Pet Industry and There's No End in Sight - Especially If There Is a Strong Online Component

Chances are you know someone whose family acquired a “pandemic puppy” to help them weather the Covid-19 lockdowns. Pets have become beloved, pampered family members whose well-being is viewed as an essential household budget item, making the pet industry increasingly recession-proof as well as hyper-attractive to PE investors. New pet...
PETS
Design Taxi

Companies Are Looking In The Wrong Places To Motivate Workers, So Many Have Quit

Illustration 225885643 © Macrovector | Dreamstime.com. A stunning McKinsey study reaffirms that burnout is plaguing the workforce, and companies are bleeding in the aftermath. According to its research, more than 19 million employees in the US have resigned from their jobs since April 2021, leaving employers to reshuffle amid the frenzy of a remote working structure.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Hiring Seeds Or Planting Trees: A Recruiting Dilemma Among The Worker Shortage

President and Chief Operating Officer at DeMayo Law Offices, a law firm based in Charlotte, NC. The U.S. is currently working through a staffing shortage, and many firms feel the impact of a more difficult hiring process. Smaller organizations often struggle with hiring greener employees, as they don’t automatically have the infrastructure to train new talent. As many companies are understaffed, to begin with, it’s difficult to ask employees who are already at capacity to devote time to training a new hire. Herein lies the recruiting dilemma: Is it worth the time, energy and effort to hire a “seed” and nourish their development, or is it better to hold out and wait however long it takes to “plant a tree” that has a wealth of experience?
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Supply chain chaos and labour shortages will last until 2023, say finance bosses

Finance bosses believe a “double whammy” of labour shortages and supply disruptions currently causing major problems for British businesses will not ease in any meaningful way until early 2023, according to a survey.Deloitte’s quarterly poll of chief financial officers – including 18 of the companies listed on the FTSE 100 – found that the majority of firms are being impacted.The majority of CFOs experienced labour shortages over the past three months with three-quarters reporting some, severe or significant problems. Almost the same proportion (73 per cent) expect similar levels of difficulties in one year’s time.Almost six in 10 CFOs (59...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘There isn’t a labour shortage, there’s a cheap labour shortage’: Restaurant paying $20-an-hour reignites hiring debate

A TikTok influencer recently sparked a fierce debate on national hourly wages after she posted about a restaurant in Kent, Washington that pays its staff $20 (£14.6) an hour. The TikToker who goes by the handle @missadriennek — Miss Teacher Tok — posted a video of the fast-food restaurant, Dick’s Drive-in, with a queue of customers and said that she was able to purchase “two cheeseburgers, a deluxe cheeseburger, two orders of fries, one milkshake, and a root beer” — for just $20. Several users commented that the low price of the meal showed that arguments against raising minimum...
LABOR ISSUES
TheConversationCanada

Ethical decisions: Weighing risks and benefits of approving COVID-19 vaccination in children ages 5-11

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages five to 11. Pfizer’s clinical trial results indicate the vaccine is safe and effective in this age group. This is an important development. COVID-19 infections are on the rise in children across Canada. It is now up to Health Canada to consider the data and to decide whether to authorize this COVID-19 vaccine for children. Once it is authorized in Canada, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) will have to decide whether to recommend vaccination for all children in this age group. This raises...
KIDS
New Britain Herald

Nursing shortage is impacting Berlin, which is looking to fill several positions

BERLIN - A globe-wide nursing shortage appears to be having local impacts. The Town of Berlin in conjunction with the Berlin Visiting Nurses Association are looking to fill several positions to prevent shortfalls in places where healthcare is needed, including residents’ homes and Berlin schools. “What I’m trying to avoid...
BERLIN, CT
The Independent

Is getting a cat or dog bad for the planet?

Demand for pets has soared during coronavirus, with 3.2 million households in the UK getting a pet since the pandemic started, according to a survey by the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association.“Now, more than ever, we know that the companionship and joy pets can bring to people’s lives shouldn’t be under-estimated,” said Nicole Paley, PFMA deputy chief executive.But is man’s best friend, the planet’s greatest enemy?How bad are pets for the environment? As lovable as they may be, cats and dogs come with a steep carbon pawprint. This is mainly because of their diet, which includes a lot of meat and...
PETS
thecounty.me

Veterinary care shortage is complicated

There has been quite a bit of comment lately about a shortage of veterinary care in The County. I can’t speak for other practices but I would like to offer my point of view. For several years we had already been scheduling two to three months ahead for routine exams, up to four months for spays and neuters. When COVID-19 restrictions started we had to adapt to seeing patients at a greatly reduced capacity. This meant a lot of patients got behind on yearly exams and vaccinations, but we are catching up.
ANIMALS
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

274K+
Followers
19K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy