CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

Gas Prices Continue to Rise

By Jim Maurice
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- Gas prices keep going up. Gas Buddy says gas prices in Minnesota have risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Central Minnesota’s 6 Most Expensive Homes

Sometimes it's fun to go online and virtually tour some of the most expensive homes I know I'll never be able to afford (especially with an attitude like that). Central Minnesota may not be anywhere close to New York or LA, but we definitely have some homes with a price sticker that would compare. Check out six of Minnesota's most expensive homes on the market right now according to Zillow. If you fall in love with any of them, you might want to start playing the lottery.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Hunting Ammunition Still In Short Supply in Central MN

The Minnesota firearm Deer Hunting opener is November 6th and ammunition is still in short supply due to COVID-19 related supply chain issues. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says with demand high and supply low he's noticing prices increase a bit. Schmitt says deer hunters shouldn't expect to walk into your local sporting goods store and find all the ammunition you are looking for. He says hopefully you have some left over from last year or bought what you needed months ago. Schmitt says this ammunition shortage has been going on for quite some time.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

The Minnesota State Forest Nursery Will Buy Pine Cones From You

The Minnesota State Forest Nursery is once again collecting cones and seeds for reforesting projects across the state. In a post shared to the Minnesota DNR Facebook page, The State Forest Nursery needs hundreds of additional bushels of black spruce, jack pine, and red pine cones within the next few months to meet the needs of the Spring 2022 planting season.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy