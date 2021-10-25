CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

EB I-196 in GR reopens after semi overturned

By Michael Oszust
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck hauling fructose rolled over on eastbound I-196 in Grand Rapids Monday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the crash was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Monday on eastbound I-196 near Lake Michigan Drive.

The driver of the semi-truck told Michigan State Police that the trailer load shifted, causing the semi-truck to roll off the roadway and hit the guardrail and two light poles.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries state police said are not considered life-threatening.

The eastbound lanes were closed at Market Avenue for several hours as authorities worked to clear the scene. Eastbound I-196 has since reopened.

