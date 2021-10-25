CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Inside Microsoft's Open Source Program Office'

By Posted by EditorDavid
 7 days ago

On Friday VentureBeat published a new interview with Stormy Peters, the director of Microsoft's eight-person open source programs office:. "These are exciting times as more and more organizations are engaging more with open source," Peters said. "It's also just as important to developers to be able to use open source in...

After Open Source Community Outcry, Microsoft Reverses Controversial

"Microsoft is reversing a decision to remove a key feature from its upcoming .NET 6 release, after a public outcry from the open source community," reports the Verge. "Microsoft angered the .NET open source community earlier this week by removing a key part of Hot Reload in the upcoming release of .NET 6, a feature that allows developers to modify source code while an app is running and immediately see the results."
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

SaaS’ future will be open sourced

Unsurprisingly, at our TC Sessions: SaaS 2021 event on October 27, we will talk about exactly that: how to build successful SaaS products on top of open source. To do so, Puppet CTO Abby Kearns, Kong CEO, president and co-founder Augusto “Aghi” Marietti and Redpoint Ventures managing director Jason Warner will join us.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Developers: Intel's automated debugging tool ControlFlag is now open source

Intel's automated code debugging tool ControlFlag is now open source and available for developers to access for free – a move that will come as a relief to many who are tired of spending hours scrutinizing their software programs in search of a potential anomaly. Now available via GitHub, ControlFlag...
SOFTWARE
SDTimes.com

Sentry’s FOSS Fund 155 to financially support open source community

Sentry, in an attempt to raise the bar for how companies interact financially with the open source community, is launching FOSS Fund 155 and donating $154,999.89 to 108 individuals. The inspiration comes from other open source funds that came before it, including FOSS Fund Adopters, launched by Indeed, which resulted...
CHARITIES
phoronix.com

LibreOffice 7.3 Alpha 1 Tagged With More Open-Source Office Suite Improvements

LibreOffice 7.3 Alpha 1 was tagged on Friday in the first step towards this next open-source office suite update due out early next year. Like usual, the next LibreOffice release should happen in February. LibreOffice 7.3 is working up many more changes as it continues to prove to be a very capable alternative to Microsoft Office. Some of the changes that have accumulated so far for LibreOffice 7.3 include:
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

Pat Gelsinger's Open-Source Bias, Intel's Pledge To Openness

Ahead of Intel's inaugural Intel Innovation event taking place virtually later this week, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger published an open letter to an open ecosystem. In this open ecosystem letter, Gelsinger talks up opennness and choice, adding, "This is why I fundamentally believe in an open source bias, which powers the software-defined infrastructure that transformed the modern data center and ushered in the data-centric era."
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

Intel open sources bug checker

Intel has open-sourced ControlFlag , a tool that uses machine learning to detect problems in computer code -- ideally to reduce the time required to debug apps and software. The company's machine programming research team says that ControlFlag has found hundreds of defects in proprietary, "production-quality" software, demonstrating its usefulness.
SOFTWARE
News Slashdot

Amazon Joins Race for Quantum Computer With New Caltech Center

.. to reel in venture capital **. The whole "AI" thing is starting to plateau and its limits are becoming visible so the suckers ^H^H^H^H investors need to be scammed with some new Techno Shiny Shiny and honeyed words. ** Admittedly not that Bezos needs that right now, but it...
TECHNOLOGY
News Slashdot

Giant, Free Index To World's Research Papers Released Online

In a project that could unlock the world's research papers for easier computerized analysis, an American technologist has released online a gigantic index of the words and short phrases contained in more than 100 million journal articles -- including many paywalled papers. Nature reports:. The catalogue, which was released on...
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

SETL open sources blockchain code

SETL is open sourcing its blockchain toolkit Portl in an effort to speed up adoption of distributed ledger technology by banks who have been wary of trusting their core ledger to a proprietary platform. Portl provides a permissioned toolset for financial institutions to build applications that interoperate between existing infrastructures...
COMPUTERS
theregister.com

Behold, Eclipse's open-source software defined vehicle project

It's been a busy week for the Eclipse Foundation, as the group unveiled a new operating system for distributed devices and cracked open the invitation list for an open-source software-defined vehicle project. The goal of the latter, according to the Foundation, is to create a vendor-agnostic and open-source approach to...
SOFTWARE
opensource.com

Global communication in open source projects

I am a current graduate student at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities in the Scientific and Technical Communication MS program. The following is an interview I conducted with Jim Hall to learn about international professional communication strategies in the multinational group, the FreeDOS Project. You started the FreeDOS project...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Windows 11's Microsoft Store is now available for Windows 10 Insiders

Windows 11 comes with multiple new features including a redesigned Microsoft Store. As we discussed in our Closer Look piece earlier this month, it packs a UI revamp and the ability to support all apps, regardless of their packaging technology. However, as we have known for some time now, the storefront is also coming to Windows 10, and today, the first step has been made in this direction.
COMPUTERS
KTEN.com

Advantages and Disadvantages of Open Source Software

Originally Posted On: https://www.opensourceagenda.com/blog/advantages-and-disadvantages-of-open-source-software. By now, most people have heard of open source software, and probably have even tried some in the past. Traditional software has often seemed prohibitively expensive and beyond the reach of many people who would like to use it. For example, Microsoft Office is a very desirable application but currently Office Home & Student 2019 will cost around $140 in some places. Compare that to FreeOffice, which as the name suggests will not cost you anything, and you can see why many people will be tempted to try the latter which looks and feels very much like Microsoft Office.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Amazon Open-Sources Babelfish for PostgreSQL To More Easily Move Away From Microsoft SQL

Amazon Web Services today announced the open-source Babelfish for PostgreSQL server project. Babelfish allows for applications written against Microsoft SQL Server to work seamlessly with PostgreSQL. Babelfish interprets the Microsoft SQL Server wire protocol so applications written against that licensed Microsoft software instead can target the open-source and free-of-charge PostgreSQL...
SOFTWARE
News Slashdot

Photoshop Will Get a 'Prepare as NFT' Option Soon

Adobe is launching a system built into Photoshop that can, among other things, help prove that the person selling an NFT is the person who made it. It's called Content Credentials, and NFT sellers will be able to link the Adobe ID with their crypto wallet, allowing compatible NFT marketplaces to show a sort of verified certificate proving the art's source is authentic. From a report: According to a Decoder interview with Adobe's chief product officer Scott Belsky, this functionality will be built into Photoshop with a "prepare as NFT" option, launching in preview by the end of this month. Belsky says attribution data created by the Content Credentials will live on an IPFS system. IPFS (InterPlanetary File System) is a decentralized way to host files where a network of people are responsible for keeping data safe and available, rather than a single company (somewhat similar to how torrent systems work). Adobe says that NFT marketplaces like OpenSea, Rarible, KnownOrigin, and SuperRare will be able to integrate with Content Credentials to show Adobe's attribution information.
SOFTWARE
News Slashdot

Why Aren't There More Open Source Solutions for Mobile Devices?

A Microsoft software engineer working on open-source technologies recently wrote that "you can find an open-source implementation for (almost) anything. "But the mobile landscape is a notable exception." While there are some open-source success stories, Android being a massive one, only a handful of major companies rule hardware and software...
CELL PHONES

