I-275 improvement project begins Monday; traffic affected

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An $85 million road improvement project by the Florida Department of Transportation is expected to begin Monday.

The project is expected to improve traffic flow through the area by adding an additional lane in each direction of I-275 between the Interstate 4 interchange and Hillsborough Avenue.

“This project is overdue. It will help with capacity improvements out there,” said Kris Carson with the Florida Department of Transportation. “There will be a lot of workers in the area so we ask drivers to use patience. There will be work during the day and at night, any major lane closures or detours will happen in the late evening hours.”

Noise barrier walls will also go up along most of the 2.5 mile-corridor.

Work requiring lane closures will take place overnight between 9 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. Interstate ramps may be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The department says bright underdeck lighting and wider sidewalks will be installed at Floribraska Avenue, Lake Avenue, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Chelsea Street, Osborne Avenue and Hillsborough Avenue.

The project is expected to be complete by early 2026, officials said.

FDOT staff will hold a Construction Open House on Nov. 4 to answer questions in-person, online and by phone. The open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. More details on the open house can be found here .

