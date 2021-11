Making it as an independent content creator seems to be getting harder and harder as time goes on. In reality, actually making the content you want people to see is only half the battle — content makers often find themselves deeply studying the ins and outs of social platforms in order to put together a strategy to not only put out useful content on the interwebz, but also make sure it reaches an audience. And that's without factoring in monetization. Putting a cohesive content strategy together is quite the task, but Google wants to make it easier for you with its new Google for Creators portal.

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO