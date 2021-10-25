Resilience | Promo

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleHouston, Texas - the nation’s most ethnically diverse metropolitan area - is a community of...

Resilience ahead of the holiday season

National Stress Awareness Day falls on November 3, 2021. According to a recent study, 73 percent of people experience stress that impacts their mental health. As the holiday season approaches, Center for Spirituality and Healing instructor Mariann Johnson recommends taking a step back to appreciate our resilience and grace during the next few months and beyond.
Panelists display resiliency in the LGBTQ community

The Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Programs hosted its virtual Titan Table Talk discussion titled “Resiliency in the LGBTQ+ Communities” on Oct. 27. The event featured four panelists, Jessica Fernandez, Eric Resendiz, Holly Scott and Ted Nguyen, who spoke about their experiences as members of the LGBT community. Jessica Fernandez, public...
Community resilience requires all of us

Hurricane Ida was a climate related disaster that will certainly take us a long time to recover from. While our heart aches for what we lost in this storm and others like it in the past, we are enlightened by the glimmers of hope that emerge in the darkness. It is undeniable that when these moments strike there is no other option than for the entire community to pull together urgently to support each other.
The First Ingredient of Resilience: Awareness

We want to help our children understand the connection between their mind, body, feelings, and behaviors. We are who we are, and feel what we feel, and do what we do, because of the interplay of our thoughts, what we have learned, and our biology. It’s not just the situation...
How To Be More Resilient In Turbulent Times

There’s no question that the past few years will go down in history as being among the more turbulent times in American history. Civil unrest, a major pandemic, and a clear cultural divide between citizens have combined to create a cultural environment that’s unsettling at best — and downright scary at worst. People from all walks of life are finding themselves struggling with unprecedented amounts of stress and generally floundering with relationship, work, and general functionality issues. Constantly navigating an unknown new normal can sap the resilience out of the strongest people, and it’s not unusual for them to feel as if they’ll never be able to get up again after the recent blows they’ve been dealt.
How to teach children to be resilient

DETROIT – The pandemic has shown us the importance of bouncing back from difficult times -- but that’s not as easy for children and teenagers to do. Luckily, experts say that there are ways to teach children to become more resilient, even from a young age. For Alicia McKay, resiliency...
Cape Coral joins Resiliency Compact to curb climate change

In April, Cape Coral joined 13 other cities and counties in Florida in passing a Resiliency Compact, dedicated to curbing climate change and preserving the coastal shores. Cape Coral joined the Compact with Lee, Collier, and Charlotte counties based on biogeographic and economic similarities. Cape Coral has been collaborating with the FGCU Water School to facilitate the compact.
RFA marchers celebrate resilience

Too much rain had made way for a calm, clear sky this Wednesday night, where the stars shone especially bright over Rome’s beloved Rome Free Academy Stadium. The RFA Marching Band stood poised this night to resume its tradition of hosting “The Community Show,” where — just before they embark on their “Day at the Dome” to compete in the New York State Field Band State Championship competition at the Carrier Dome at Syracuse University — they gather at RFA Stadium, in full regalia.
Environmental Resilience Officer

The City of London Corporation is working to ensure that the Square Mile is fit for the future and continues to be the best place in the world to work and do business. To do so we need to promote positive environmental outcomes and ensure that the City’s built environment is resilient to future climate impacts.
Resilience comes from responsibility and resolve

So we continue moving through these COVID times. Regardless of the trials, we can continue to learn and adapt. Let us be encouraged that the resilience we need may come from the responsibility we hold for each other, our duties and for taking care of ourselves. Duty and a clear...
