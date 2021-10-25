GRAINS-Wheat hits two-month high on strong global demand
* Strong global demand, tightening supplies fuel wheat rally * Corn touches 2-week high with support from wheat, harvest delays * Soybeans also firm (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended gains on Monday to reach a two-month high as robust world demand and early worries about next year's harvests kept the focus on tightening supplies. Corn edged up to its highest in more than two weeks with support from wheat prices and rain delays to northern hemisphere harvesting. Soybeans were also firm, helped by renewed strength in vegetable oil markets. Fresh multi-year highs for crude oil lent support to grain markets, although chart resistance levels were capping gains for Chicago futures, traders said. The most-active soft red winter wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.1% at $7.64 a bushel by 1113 GMT. It earlier reached $7.67, its highest since Aug. 16. The rally has been fuelled by worries about global availability of high-protein wheat, pushing Kansas hard red winter wheat futures to their highest since 2014 and Minneapolis spring wheat futures to levels not seen since 2012. Drought this year in major spring wheat production zones and brisk import demand have eroded stock levels, making the wheat market sensitive to potential supply setbacks. "Continued dry weather in Hard Red Winter wheat regions of the U.S. is helping the mood (...) as are the high level of fertiliser prices," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Soaring fertiliser prices have stirred concerns that farmers will use less of the crop nutrient, diminishing yield and protein prospects for wheat, or switch away from wheat and corn to less fertiliser-intensive crops like soybeans. CBOT corn was up 0.4% at $5.40-1/4 a bushel, after earlier touching its highest since Oct. 6 at $5.42. Soybeans added 0.7% to $12.28-3/4 a bushel. As well as concern over loss of acreage to soybeans next year, the corn market is monitoring rain delays to current harvests in the northern hemisphere, including in Ukraine and China. Grain markets will get an update on U.S. corn and soybean harvesting later on Monday in weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop progress data. Beneficial moisture for corn and soybean planting in South America, however, was capping gains for Chicago prices, traders said. Prices at 1113 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 764.00 8.00 1.06 640.50 19.28 CBOT corn 540.25 2.25 0.42 484.00 11.62 CBOT soy 1228.75 8.25 0.68 1311.00 -6.27 Paris wheat Dec 280.75 0.75 0.27 192.50 45.84 Paris maize Nov 248.75 -0.25 -0.10 219.00 13.58 Paris rape Nov 680.00 5.50 0.82 418.25 62.58 WTI crude oil 84.49 0.73 0.87 48.52 74.13 Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 -0.20 1.2100 -3.93 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Kirsten Donovan)
