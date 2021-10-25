CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat hits two-month high on strong global demand

By Gus Trompiz
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

* Strong global demand, tightening supplies fuel wheat rally * Corn touches 2-week high with support from wheat, harvest delays * Soybeans also firm (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended gains on Monday to reach a two-month high as robust world demand and early worries about next year's harvests kept the focus on tightening supplies. Corn edged up to its highest in more than two weeks with support from wheat prices and rain delays to northern hemisphere harvesting. Soybeans were also firm, helped by renewed strength in vegetable oil markets. Fresh multi-year highs for crude oil lent support to grain markets, although chart resistance levels were capping gains for Chicago futures, traders said. The most-active soft red winter wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.1% at $7.64 a bushel by 1113 GMT. It earlier reached $7.67, its highest since Aug. 16. The rally has been fuelled by worries about global availability of high-protein wheat, pushing Kansas hard red winter wheat futures to their highest since 2014 and Minneapolis spring wheat futures to levels not seen since 2012. Drought this year in major spring wheat production zones and brisk import demand have eroded stock levels, making the wheat market sensitive to potential supply setbacks. "Continued dry weather in Hard Red Winter wheat regions of the U.S. is helping the mood (...) as are the high level of fertiliser prices," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Soaring fertiliser prices have stirred concerns that farmers will use less of the crop nutrient, diminishing yield and protein prospects for wheat, or switch away from wheat and corn to less fertiliser-intensive crops like soybeans. CBOT corn was up 0.4% at $5.40-1/4 a bushel, after earlier touching its highest since Oct. 6 at $5.42. Soybeans added 0.7% to $12.28-3/4 a bushel. As well as concern over loss of acreage to soybeans next year, the corn market is monitoring rain delays to current harvests in the northern hemisphere, including in Ukraine and China. Grain markets will get an update on U.S. corn and soybean harvesting later on Monday in weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop progress data. Beneficial moisture for corn and soybean planting in South America, however, was capping gains for Chicago prices, traders said. Prices at 1113 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 764.00 8.00 1.06 640.50 19.28 CBOT corn 540.25 2.25 0.42 484.00 11.62 CBOT soy 1228.75 8.25 0.68 1311.00 -6.27 Paris wheat Dec 280.75 0.75 0.27 192.50 45.84 Paris maize Nov 248.75 -0.25 -0.10 219.00 13.58 Paris rape Nov 680.00 5.50 0.82 418.25 62.58 WTI crude oil 84.49 0.73 0.87 48.52 74.13 Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 -0.20 1.2100 -3.93 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Kirsten Donovan)

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat hits 8-1/2-year high buoyed by strong demand

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose to their highest level in 8-1/2 years on Monday, buoyed by strong demand against the backdrop of tightening world supplies, while corn prices edged higher. Dealers noted a massive wheat purchase by Saudi Arabia, while top importer Egypt was also in...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Strong Morning Trade Lead by Wheat

Corn trade is 11 cents to 12 cents higher, beans are 3 cents to 4 cents higher and wheat is 22 cents to 26 cents higher. Corn trade is 11 cents to 12 cents higher to open the week with firmer spread trade as we push into the next level of resistance following the lead of strength in wheat and score the highest levels since August. Ethanol margins will continue to support near-term production as we continue to struggle to catch up on stocks.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: All 3 Wheats Set New Highs

U.S. wheat prices continued to push higher, posting new contract highs Monday as the markets acclimates to this year’s lower supplies, both in the U.S. and among major exporters. December corn climbed to its highest close in nearly four months, encouraged by big returns for ethanol production. December corn closed...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Reuters

METALS-Copper eases on caution ahead of Fed meeting, iron ore drop

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Tuesday, weighed down by a weaker iron ore market and caution ahead of an interest rate meeting in the United States. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.1% to $9,549 a tonne by 0251 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1% to 70,300 yuan ($10,986.09) a tonne.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil prices rise on slow OPEC oil output increase

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday as key producer group OPEC undershot its expected pace of output increases last month, while the world's top oil consumer China ramped up operating rates to meet a spike in diesel demand. Brent crude futures gained 28 cents, or 0.3%,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies steady as major cenbank meetings in focus

* Singapore dollar strengthens 0.1% * S. Korea stocks set for best day in a month By Indranil Sarkar Nov 2 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies held steady on Tuesday as investors waited cautiously for key central bank meetings to determine the rates outlook for next year, while Singapore's dollar firmed on reports policymakers would act on growing inflation risks. The Reserve Bank of Australia left its cash rate at a record low of 0.1%, but dropped both a commitment to keeping bond yields low and its projection of no hike in interest rates until 2024 as inflation crept up in the country. Investors have turned their focus towards policy meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England due later this week that could set the tone for risk appetite heading into next year. Thailand's baht, the Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit strengthened between 0.1% and 0.3% as the greenback eased after notching its biggest daily rise in more than four months on Monday. The Singapore dollar edged up 0.1% after Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said in a TV interview that they were watching out for signs of accelerating inflation and were ready to act against it. The island nation also posted a drop in its new daily cases, but could see as many 2,000 COVID-19 deaths annually over time, mainly among the elderly, a minister had said on Monday. South Korean stocks rose for a second straight session and were set for their best day in nearly a month, as tech heavyweights took clues from a record bounce on Wall Street. Investors welcomed the government's plan to seek inclusion of its sovereign bonds into MSCI's developed markets index. The South Korean won firmed 0.08%. Thailand's baht was up 0.2% as Bangkok welcomed first tourists for quarantine-free holiday, but investors are cautiously waiting to check if this move would spur a spike in fresh infections. "Foreign tourism is unlikely to see a near-term surge as many countries have quarantine restrictions for returning tourists," ANZ Research analysts said in a note. Upside momentum has eased for the baht as it sees a host of other risks, including unfavourable trade balance on rising crude prices considering Thailand is a net oil importer, they added. Coming off a holiday, Philippine stocks jumped 1.5%. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.7 basis points at 6.2%​​ ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 2.1 basis points at 3.6%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0506 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY YTD % YTD % % DAILY % Japan <JPY= +0.22 -9.22 -0.56 7.43 > China <CNY= -0.03 +2.00 -0.62 1.42 CFXS> India <INR= +0.07 -2.33 0.09 28.35 IN> Indonesia <IDR= -0.11 -1.54 -0.43 9.12 > Malaysia <MYR= +0.06 -3.07 0.33 -5.61 > Philippines <PHP= +0.29 -4.86 0.73 -0.47 > S.Korea <KRW= +0.08 -7.60 1.39 5.11 KFTC> Singapore <SGD= +0.07 -1.97 0.09 13.29 > Taiwan <TWD= +0.04 +2.31 -0.07 15.78 TP> Thailand <THB= +0.21 -10.00 0.23 11.60 TH> (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Vegetable Oil#Maize#Winter Wheat#Grains Wheat#European#Cbot
AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese president Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Spokesman-Review

Supply and demand: Soft white wheat prices reaching 14-year high after slow production year

The historically poor wheat production year in Washington state has driven grain prices to levels not seen in nearly 15 years. Soft white wheat was selling in Portland on Thursday for $10.64 a bushel, nearly double the price seen on the same date a year ago. That’s slightly down from this year’s highest price logged in early September, but the past month has seen cash bids on par with the highest wheat prices since 2007, said Glen Squires, chief executive officer of the Washington Grain Commission.
WASHINGTON STATE
marketpulse.com

Euro hits 1-month high on ECB

The euro has reversed directions on Friday, giving up some of the sharp gains from a day earlier. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1650, down 0.28%. The ECB meeting was widely expected to be a non-event, with investors looking ahead to the December meeting for a possible shift in policy. The central bank did not make any changes in policy, but the euro took off, posting its best one-day performance since May and coming close to the 1.17 line. What happened?
CURRENCIES
Reuters

GRAINS-Corn eases from two-month top as crude oil slides

* Corn still supported by ethanol demand surge * Soybeans inch up, wheat ticks lower * Grain markets await weekly U.S. export sales (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged lower on Thursday, consolidating below a two-month high struck a day earlier as falling crude oil curbed support from a recent boom in ethanol demand. Wheat tracked corn lower, while soybeans inched up. Traders were waiting for weekly U.S. export sales data later on Thursday for an update on international demand. The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.2% at $5.56 a bushel by 1139 GMT. They had gained 2.5% in the previous session when prices hit their highest since Aug. 19 at $5.63-1/4. Crude oil extended a retreat from a seven-year peak earlier this week. However, corn remained well underpinned by a surge in output for corn-based ethanol fuel, as highlighted by U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday showing the second biggest weekly production pace on record. "The market got further support from ethanol prices and demand," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The market also has some worries about corn harvests in Europe." Rain delays to corn harvesting in Europe, as well as in parts of the U.S. Midwest and China, have created short-term supply concerns, despite expectations for large crops. CBOT soybeans were up 0.1% at $12.50-1/2 a bushel, consolidating near Wednesday's 2-1/2 week high. Signs of an upturn in Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans has supported prices, countering supply pressure from U.S. harvesting and South American planting. CBOT wheat was down 0.2% at $7.54-3/4 a bushel, trading near a two-month top reached at the start of the week. Wheat markets remained underpinned by steady import demand, the late arrival of corn crops and early worries about prospects for next year's wheat harvests. Prices at 1139 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 758.25 -1.50 -0.20 640.50 18.38 CBOT corn 556.00 -1.25 -0.22 484.00 14.88 CBOT soy 1250.50 0.75 0.06 1311.00 -4.61 Paris wheat Dec 284.50 -0.25 -0.09 192.50 47.79 Paris maize Nov 243.25 -0.75 -0.31 219.00 11.07 Paris rape Nov 685.00 -6.25 -0.90 418.25 63.78 WTI crude oil 81.28 -1.38 -1.67 48.52 67.52 Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 0.01 1.2100 -4.09 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat futures hit multiyear highs; corn firm, soy weak

CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied to multiyear highs on Thursday with concerns about tight global supplies and strong export demand fueling the gains. MGEX spring wheat hit its highest level since June 2011 on expectations that overseas buyers will soon begin looking to the United States to fill their orders for high-protein wheat.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn, Wheat Push Higher as Soybeans Struggle

December corn closed up 5 1/2 cents Thursday and November soybeans were down 5 1/2 cents, a parting of ways as soybeans struggle to find demand during harvest. All three U.S. wheats also finished higher, helped by Thursday’s lower trading in the U.S. dollar. December corn closed up 5 1/2...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat falls on profit-taking, tightening supplies check losses

* Shrinking global supplies limit losses in wheat * Chicago corn, soybean futures fall after closing higher (Updates prices, adds European market, quote) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Wednesday, with profit-taking driving down the market which climbed to a two-month high earlier this week on strong demand and tightening supplies in top exporter Russia. Corn retreated from a three-week high scaled in the previous session and soybeans slid. "Here we see the flow on from less Russian wheat being available," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "And that flows on to likely making room for more U.S. wheat exports to flow eastward as season 2021 progresses." The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) gave up 0.2% to $7.51 a bushel, as of 1030 GMT, having closed 1% lower on Tuesday. Corn lost 0.4% to $5.41-1/2 a bushel and soybeans fell 0.5% to $12.31-3/4 a bushel. The wheat market is being underpinned by strong demand and tightening world supplies. European futures rose to their highest level since 2008 on Tuesday, with the front-month hitting 285.00 euros ($331.68) a tonne, before paring some of their gains on Wednesday. Traders were awaiting the results of a tender by Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) later in the day. "Prices are being driven up by the tight supply – with low and still falling inventories in the key export countries – and the mixed assessment of the U.S. winter wheat that has now emerged," Commerzbank said. But the rally could run out of steam and begin correcting if EU wheat failed to be considered in GASC's tender, it added. Argentine farmers have so far sold 32.7 million tonnes of 2020/21 soy, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday in a report including data through Oct. 20. The rhythm of sales was lagging the previous season, when as of the same date last year sales of 33.9 million tonnes of the oilseed had been registered, according to official data. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn and soybean futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. They were net sellers of wheat, soyoil and soymeal futures. Prices at 1030 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 751,00 -1,25 -0,17 CBOT corn 541,50 -2,00 -0,37 CBOT soy 1231,75 -6,25 -0,50 Paris wheat Dec 283,00 -1,75 -0,61 Paris maize Nov 243,00 -1,00 -0,41 Paris rape Nov 690,00 -2,75 -0,40 WTI crude oil 83,67 -0,98 -1,16 Euro/dlr 1,16 0,00 -0,08 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral Editing by Rashmi Aich and David Goodman)
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

GRAINS-Corn futures rally; pull soybean, wheat prices higher

CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures on Wednesday rallied 2.5% to their highest level in more than two months, supported by signs of robust ethanol production that bolstered demand for the yellow grain, traders said. The strength in corn spilled over into the soybean and wheat markets. “You...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Two-year JGB yield hits 8-month high on tepid auction, surging U.S. yields

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Short-dated Japanese government bond yields rose on Wednesday, amid pressure from rising U.S. Treasury yields and a relatively weak result at a two-year note auction, while long-term yields were supported by caution about increased government borrowing as Japan votes in lower house elections this weekend.
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Wheat falls from two-month high; soybeans, corn edge lower

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell slightly on Tuesday after hitting a two-month high in the previous session on the back of strong demand and tightening world supplies. Soybeans and corn edged lower. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) eased 0.6% at...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
231K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy