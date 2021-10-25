CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Accel Entertainment Announces Closing Of $900 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) ("Accel"), a leading distributed gaming operator in the U.S., today announced that it has amended its existing senior secured credit facility ("Amended Credit Facility") to increase its borrowing capacity from $438 million to $900 million with a new five year term. The Amended Credit Facility consists of a $150 million Revolving Credit Facility, a $350 million Term Loan A and a $400 million Delayed Draw Term Loan. The interest rate and covenants remain unchanged.

Accel Entertainment CEO Andy Rubenstein commented, "We are pleased to announce the successful completion of this amended credit facility and thank our existing and new high-caliber banking partners for their ongoing support and confidence in our future performance. The amended credit facility provides us with greater financial flexibility and liquidity as we execute against our strategic priorities and continue to explore growth opportunities that align with our asset-light and hyper-local business model."

The Credit Facility is made up of a syndicated group of banks. Capital One, N.A., CIBC Bank USA, Fifth Third Bank, N.A. and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. were Joint Lead Arrangers and Book Runners for the Credit Facility. Capital One, N.A. also acted as the Administrative Agent and U.S. Bank, N.A. served as Co-Documentation Agent.

About Accel

Accel is a leading distributed gaming operator in the United States on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, and a preferred partner for local business owners in the Illinois market. Accel's business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "will," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "target," "plan," "outlook," "addition," "look forward, "seek," "continue" and similar expressions and negatives thereof, as they relate to us, our management team, Century or the contemplated transaction or its anticipated effects or benefits, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are based on current reasonable expectations and beliefs of management. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results performance and achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in Accel's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Accordingly, forward-looking statements, including any projections or analysis, should not be viewed as factual and should not be relied upon as an accurate prediction of future results. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Accel. Except as required by law, we do not undertake publicly to update or revise these statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results or benefits expressed in this press releases or company statements will not be realized. In addition, the inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by us that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005259/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Next10, Inc. Audited Financials Nearing Completion

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next10, Inc., dba Ultimate Holdings Corporation, (USOTC PINK: NXTN), ("UHC"), is excited to announce that Boyle CPA, LLC, a third-party independent auditor, is now in the final stages of reviewing and completing the audited financial statements for the years ended 2019 and 2020. Robert A. Boyle is an expert in AICPA, SEC and PCAOB rules and regulations. Upon completion of the audit, UHC has plans to file a registered offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission to become a reporting issuer and to raise funds for their trucking operations.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

GigCapital5, Inc. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Common Stock And Warrants Commencing November 4, 2021

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE: GIA.U) (the "Company" or "GigCapital5") today announced that holders of the Company's public units may elect to separately trade the common stock and warrants underlying such public units commencing on November 4, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. For each public unit, one share of common stock and one warrant will be issued.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp Announces Closing Of $230 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (the "Company") announced the closing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional units. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbol "ADALU" commencing on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A ordinary shares and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, we expect that the Class A ordinary shares and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "ADAL" and "ADALW," respectively.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
TheStreet

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Announces Pricing Of Offering Of $600 Million Of Senior Notes

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) - Get Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. Report ("Mr. Cooper") announced the pricing of an offering by Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc., a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Mr. Cooper ("Nationstar"), of $600,000,000 5.75% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "Notes"). The Notes will bear interest at 5.75% per annum and will mature on November 15, 2031. Interest on the Notes will be payable semi-annually on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on May 15, 2022.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Victory Capital Closes Acquisition Of New Energy Capital Partners

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) - Get Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Class A Report ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned operating subsidiary Victory Capital Management Inc. has closed on its previously announced acquisition of New Energy Capital Partners ("NEC"). The transaction is immediately accretive to Victory Capital's earnings.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Liquidity Services Acquires Bid4Assets, A Leading Online Marketplace For Government Real Estate

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) - Get Liquidity Services, Inc. Report, the world's largest e-commerce marketplace for business and government surplus, today announced it has acquired Bid4Assets, a leading online marketplace strategically focused on conducting real property auctions for the government, including tax foreclosure sales and sheriff's sales. The transaction accelerates Liquidity Services' penetration of the large and fragmented municipal government real estate market and expands the size of Liquidity Services' overall public sector market opportunity.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Accel Entertainment#Revolving Credit Facility#The Credit Facility#Cibc Bank Usa#Fifth Third Bank#J P Morgan Chase Bank#The Administrative Agent#U S Bank#Co Documentation Agent
TheStreet

Ashford Trust Completes Refinancing Of Mortgage Loan For The Marriott Gateway Crystal City

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) - Get Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Report ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully refinanced its mortgage loan for the 701-room Marriott Gateway Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia which had a final maturity date in November 2021. The financing addressed the Company's only debt maturity in 2021.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Itaú Corpbanca Announces The Exercise Of Certain Additional Rights By An Affiliate Of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) (the "Company") commenced a statutory preemptive rights offering (the "Statutory Preemptive Rights Offering") relating to an offering of rights (the "Rights") entitling holders of the Company's outstanding common shares, including shares represented by American Depository Shares, to acquire an aggregate of 461,111,111,111 of the Company's common shares.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation And Bullish Announce Filing Of Registration Statement In Connection With Their Proposed Business Combination

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) - Get Far Peak Acquisition Corporation Class A Report, a special purpose acquisition company, and Bullish, a company focused on technology and developing financial services for the digital assets sector, today announced that Bullish has publicly filed a Registration Statement (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") with respect to their proposed business combination.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ketamine One Announces Late Filing Of Annual Financial Statements And Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited ("Ketamine One" or the "Company") (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: 6FC), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, announces today that, as a result of delays to its audit, the Company's annual financial statements, annual information form and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 (the " Annual Filings") were not finalized by October 29, 2021, being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The Company has applied for, and has been granted, a management cease trade order (the " MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
TheStreet

Maxar Appoints Thomas Whayne Chief Strategy Officer

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) - Get Maxar Technologies, Inc. Report (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced that Thomas Whayne has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Whayne will work with Maxar's leadership team to drive Maxar's long-range growth and lead Maxar's corporate strategy, corporate development, strategic investments, as well as mergers and acquisitions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ImmunoGen Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that on October 29, 2021 the compensation committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted a non-qualified stock option award to purchase 8,400 shares of its common stock to a new employee under the ImmunoGen, Inc. Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Inducement Plan"). The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the new employee's becoming an employee of ImmunoGen in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Prospect Capital Schedules First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) - Get Prospect Capital Corporation Report (the "Company") today announced it expects to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission its report on Form 10-Q containing results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Monday, November 8, 2021 before the open of the markets. The Company also expects to issue its earnings press release on Monday, November 8, 2021 before the open of the markets.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Tacora Resources Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results Of Operations Release Date And Conference Call

MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tacora Resources Inc. ("Tacora" or the "Company") announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results. The financial results will be available on https://www.tacoraresources.com/investors/ no later than November 30, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Iowa First Bancshares Corp. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With MidWestOne

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Iowa First Bancshares (OTC Pink: IOFB), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with MidWestOne. Ademi LLP alleges Iowa First Bancshares' financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Iowa First Bancshares shareholders...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
62K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy