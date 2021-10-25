CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Anya Taylor-Joy named Dior global brand ambassador

KXLY
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnya Taylor-Joy has been named a global brand ambassador for Dior. The ‘Queen’s Gambit’ star has landed a new role at the iconic French fashion house, which will see the Golden Globe-winner showcase creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri women’s collections with make-up direction by Peter Philips, WWD reports. The...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Anya Taylor-Joy Sweeps the Red Carpet in a Gold Pleated Dior Dress For the Ages

Anya Taylor-Joy, who was recently announced as a brand ambassador for the Dior fashion house, cemented her partnership on the Last Night in Soho red carpet at the LA premiere by selecting a Haute Couture gown from the fall/winter 2022 collection. The look, complete with a plunging neckline and empire waist, comes with inimitable herringbone pleating in antique gold lamé and a strappy back to write home about. Having much experience carrying out standout looks with confidence, Anya expertly showed off every angle, twirling for the cameras to show off the elegant caging work from behind and allow us a close-up on her Tiffany & Co. jewels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fangirlish.com

GIVEAWAY: Win Anya Taylor-Joy’s “Downtown” Performance Vinyl

Last Night in Soho won’t be in theaters till next Friday, but if you’re already obsessing about the movie, and of course, about Anya Taylor-Joy in general, and her performance of “Downtown” in particular, we’ve got quite a treat for you! Yes …it’s time for a giveaway, and a truly fun one at that.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘Last Night in Soho’ Music Video Shows Anya Taylor-Joy Performing 'Downtown'

October is the season of horror movies and one of the many genre offerings this month is the long-awaited release of acclaimed director Edgar Wright’s next film Last Night in Soho. With the release of this horror film almost one week away, Focus Pictures, Wright, and star Anya Taylor-Joy took to their various social media platforms to promote the music video of their rendition of the classic Petula Clark song “Downtown”.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
flickeringmyth.com

Watch Anya Taylor-Joy’s stunning Downtown cover from Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho

Some of the most enchanting moments from Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho (read our review ★★★★ here) occur as Thomasin McKenzie follows Anya Taylor-Joy through her London fever-dream, including the stunning sequence in which the Queen’s Gambit star performs a cover of Petula Clark’s Downtown, which is arguably the best use of the song since the brass brand opening of Jaws 2, and which you can now watch the music video for below..
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Hear Anya Taylor-Joy Sing A Cover Of The 1965 Hit “Downtown”

What can’t Anya Taylor-Joy do? As a lauded actress, she learned how to play pro chess for her role in The Queen’s Gambit, and with her incredible range, she can effortlessly channel a terrifying Puritan teen witch and a 2000s-era cool raver. Taylor-Joy is also a bonafide fashion icon who, along with Zendaya, will be honored with that official title next month at the CFDA Awards. Now, in her quest to take over the world, she’s showing off another of her many talents. As it turns out, Taylor-Joy has a beautiful singing voice! Who knew.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brand Ambassador#French Fashion#Wwd#Tiffany Co
FASHION Magazine |

Anya Taylor-Joy Is Fashion’s Favourite Muse

The "Last Night in Soho" star is Dior's newest global ambassador. Ever since Anya Taylor-Joy made her big-screen debut in Robert Eggers’ 2015 horror The Witch, the 25-year-old actor has been one to watch. Taylor-Joy has transfixed audiences time and time again — whether she’s depicting a meddling matchmaker in Autumn de Wilde’s period film Emma or playing “the most hated character” in British crime series Peaky Blinders, her striking screen presence remains unmatched. Most recently, she was awarded for her role in Netflix’s record-breaking series The Queen’s Gambit, where her portrayal of troubled chess prodigy Beth Harmon landed her a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award and a SAG Award. Off-screen, Taylor-Joy is known to turn heads on every red carpet she graces. Ahead of the release of her latest film, Edgar Wright’s thriller Last Night in Soho, on October 29, Taylor-Joy was named Dior’s newest global brand ambassador — further elevating her status in the fashion world. We’d be lying if we said we were surprised.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WALA-TV FOX10

Anya Taylor-Joy: Badass Questionnaire

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy ("Last Night in Soho") takes the InStyle Badass Questionnaire where she spills on what it was like to win a Golden Globe for her work in Netflix’s "The Queen’s Gambit." Anya also shares her love for scrunchies, horror, 1960s fashion, and cats (and how they tend to love her back)! Plus you’ll never guess what her first acting gig in Hollywood was—HINT: it involves a famous dubstep DJ.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

Dream Team: Last Night in Soho's Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy on success, horror, and getting in sync

New Zealand native Thomasin McKenzie, 21, and London-raised Anya Taylor-Joy, 25, are two of the most sought-after actresses of their generation. Though, if we're splitting hairs, Taylor-Joy is on the cusp of Millennial-hood and Generation Z, while McKenzie is firmly planted in the latter. Birth years aside, both women have been steadily rising in the industry at parallel speeds, and are only now getting the chance to work together.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

A Guide to Anya Taylor-Joy's Personal Style in 6 Simple Questions

It's no coincidence that Anya Taylor-Joy has shown off her impressive talent starring in two key roles from the '60s: The Queen Gambit's Beth Harmon and now Last Night in Soho's Sandie. The 25-year-old actor and artist first fell in love with the decade's music at a young age, and continues to incorporate so many of the nostalgic fashion trends into her personal wardrobe.
CELEBRITIES
wiltonbulletin.com

'Last Night in Soho' Star Anya Taylor-Joy First Auditioned for Edgar Wright for 'Baby Driver'

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in Edgar Wright’s new “Last Night in Soho,” but it wasn’t the first time they could have worked together. “I had read the ‘Baby Driver’ script’ and auditioned for it,” Taylor-Joy told me Monday at the “Last Night in Soho” premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. “I was a really really big fan of his.”
MOVIES
Footwear News

Manolo Blahnik in the ’90s: The Designer on Touring America, Working With John Galliano and Princess Diana’s ‘Revenge Dress’ Heels

“I was working nonstop.” That’s how Manolo Blahnik remembers the ’90s, the decade when he became a household name. In New York, he collaborated with almost every ready-to-wear designer. The decade also marked the beginning of his thrilling U.S. tours, when women would wait hours to meet the designer.  Back in London, Blahnik continued to hold court in his Old Church Street store — and one of his favorite clients was Princess Diana. It was there at Old Church Street where Diana, generally a flat and kitten enthusiast, bought the famous high heel pumps she wore with her “Revenge Dress” in 1994. Below, Blahnik...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become some of the biggest style stars to watch over the last few years, and their fashion during their “Dune” press tour has cemented their high-fashion credentials. Both stars have attended several events over the last month and a half for the upcoming sci-fi film wearing stylish looks from designer brands like Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Alaïa, Haider Ackermann, Stella McCartney and more that evoke each of their respective styles. Chalamet, for one, has continued his affinity for modern suits by wearing looks in graphic patterns and fresh takes on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy