CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

They’re back! Dozens arrested as Insulate Britain renews resume roadblock campaign

By UK Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago

More than 50 people have been arrested after Insulate Britain brought London’s financial districts to a standstill.

Protesters took to the streets of the City of London and Canary Wharf at around 8am on Monday, disrupting rush-hour traffic.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police and City of London Police attended to negotiate with activists, who sat in the road at the junction of Bishopsgate and Camomile Street, close to Liverpool Street.

The Met said 52 people were arrested at protest sites in Bishopsgate, Upper Thames Street, Limehouse Street and Southwark Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EiGmQ_0cbkrR6q00
Metropolitan Police officers work to release a woman who has glued herself to the carriageway in Bishopsgate (Sophie Corcoran/PA) (PA Wire)

Insulate Britain, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, wants the Government to insulate all UK homes by 2030 to cut carbon emissions and has been staging protests for several weeks including on motorways and at the Port of Dover.

But the demonstrations have led to clashes with the public including drivers who have dragged protesters out of the road.

The protests on Monday were the organisation’s first since temporarily halting activities for 10 days from October 14.

Demonstrators who superglued their hands to the ground on Monday were removed from the road by officers before being arrested and led to police vehicles.

As she was unglued, one woman claimed she was “in agony”.

Members of the public approached the protesters, with some saying they were “doing a good job”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJDjc_0cbkrR6q00
Members of the public watch as protesters from Insulate Britain cause a roadblock in Bishopsgate (Sophie Corcoran/PA) (PA Wire)

Others shouted at them as they passed by.

One man walked up to the protesters and said: “Why are you doing this? Get a job. I was trying to get to work and have had to walk just to get there. I pay my taxes.”

The activists did not reply and the man left the area.

One of the protesters, Emily, said she has been arrested 14 times for her involvement in demonstrations.

Another, Tony Hill, 71, said he had travelled from near Kendal in Cumbria to the capital to take part.

He said: “I’m here today out of anger, fear and determination. The anger that my Government is failing the people of our country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzIQT_0cbkrR6q00
Police remove an Insulate Britain protester (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

“The governments of the world are failing everyone. Everyone says we’re at the 11th hour but we’re at midnight and nothing substantial is being done by our Government and the governments across the world.

“We’re saying insulate as many buildings as we can. It’s a no brainer. It’s something we can all do, it’s a solution.

“We’ve got the money; all we need is the will power from our Government to do it. It will save money, create jobs, save lives and save the planet. Why aren’t they doing it?”

By midday, the last of the protesters at the junctions of Bishopsgate and Camomile Street had been removed from the scene. Police left the area and traffic was flowing freely again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Nke9_0cbkrR6q00
A notice from Insulate Britain handed out to drivers (Sophie Corcoran/PA) (PA Wire)

Leaflets handed out to members of the public by protesters apologised for the disruption.

The flyers said Insulate Britain is asking the UK Government to invest in homes across the country to make them free of fossil fuels.

The message read: “Dear driver, we are peaceful and non-violent.

“We are sorry to delay your journey. For your safety please stay in your vehicle and do not drive on the hard shoulder, this is for emergency vehicles.

“The police are on their way. They will arrest us and you will be able to continue your journey.”

Insulate Britain blocked roads on 14 days over the five weeks to October 14, with activists often gluing their hands to the carriageway to increase the length of time it took for police to remove them.

Hundreds of arrests were made, with some people detained several times.

The campaign continues despite injunctions leaving protesters facing court summons and possible imprisonment or an unlimited fine.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Insulate Britain: Motorway speed limits should be 10mph during our protests

National Highways should reduce motorway speed limits to as low as 10mph when Insulate Britain protests on a carriageway, a member of the campaign group told the High Court. Dr Diana Warner, a member of Extinction Rebellion offshoot, demanded that the roads agency work with protesters to “ensure safety for everyone” amid its efforts to block traffic on major roads.
TRAFFIC
newschain

Insulate Britain pledges to restart road-blocking protests

Climate group Insulate Britain has pledged to restart its road-blocking protests despite the risk of its members being jailed or fined. The organisation, which has caused misery for drivers with protesters sitting on the M25 motorway and other major roads, has said the pause to its “campaign of civil resistance” runs out on October 25.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Insulate Britain: What is the protest group and what are its goals?

Insulate Britain, the environmental activist group, has resumed its series of roadblock protests, preventing traffic passing along the A40 into London on Wednesday to demand action from the government on home insulation to cut domestic energy waste, a key contributor to the climate crisis.That followed the group occupying three locations across the City of London on Monday morning, when Liverpool Street, Upper Thames Street and Limehouse Causeway were all targeted by the collective during rush hour. Protesters in orange high-visibility vests again sat in the road holding banners to stop cars, buses and lorries getting by - to...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Protest Riot#Insulate
The Guardian

Video shows Range Rover pushing Insulate Britain activist at sit-in

Footage has emerged of an Insulate Britain protester being pushed by a Range Rover driven by a woman taking her son to school. In the video a woman drives up to a roadblock protest at a busy junction, leaps from the black four-wheel-drive vehicle, snatches a banner and shouts at two activists: “I’m not joking, my son needs to get to school. Move out the way. Move out the way now.”
PROTESTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Furious mother drives into Insulate Britain protest with her luxury SUV

An infuriated mother threatens to drive through Insulate Britain protesters on 13 October in Britain, where they protested the thirteenth time in four weeks. The commotion started when the lady stepped out of her Range Rover to remonstrate. I'm not joking, my son needs to get to school, move out...
PROTESTS
The Independent

53 people arrested as Insulate Britain resume disruptive protests in London after 10-day break

More than 50 climate activists have been arrested after Insulate Britain resumed its protests on Monday, blocking three locations across London and bringing the capital’s financial district to a standstill.Liverpool Street, Upper Thames Street and Limehouse Cause were among locations that were blocked by climate change activists as police attempt to remove protestors. The Metropolitan Police said 53 people were arrested at protest sites in Bishopsgate, Upper Thames Street, Limehouse Street and Southwark Bridge.Protesters took to the streets of the City of London and Canary Wharf at around 8am on Monday, disrupting rush-hour traffic.City of London Police alongside the...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
BBC

Insulate Britain: Police prepare for M25 protests to resume

Police say they will take "firm, robust action" to move and arrest Insulate Britain activists if they resume protests next week. The group, which wants all homes to be insulated by 2030, said it would halt its campaign until 25 October. Chief Superintendent Jerry Westerman, of Surrey Police, said plans...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Insulate Britain vows to resume blocking roads from today despite risk of jail

Insulate Britain protesters have vowed to restart road-blocking protests today despite the risk of members being jailed or fined for causing traffic chaos.The climate group, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion which has been blocking the M25 and other major roads, said the pause to its “campaign of civil resistance” runs out on 25 October. A spokesman said that “there are things happening” to target Monday morning’s rush-hour, but would not give further details of what action would be happening and where.Angry drivers have been filmed confronting the protesters in recent weeks and attempting to drag them away from the...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Insulate Britain protester arrested after angry clash with commuters

Angry commuters clashed with Insulate Britain protesters on Monday morning as the group returned to block roads in central London. “Nothing is going to change. You sit here all day but you won’t change anything,” the commuter argued to those disrupting traffic. “You really think they care about us? Trust...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Ask an Insulate Britain activist anything about the climate group’s protests

Insulate Britain, the environmental activist group, has gathered attention over recent months following a series of high-profile protests blocking major roads.The group has become infamous for its “campaign of civil resistance”, which has seen its members blockade busy roads in and around the capital, from the M25 to Old Street roundabout, the Blackwall Tunnel and Wandsworth Bridge, to draw attention to perceived inaction and insincerity on green issues from Boris Johnson’s Cabinet.The group has also not been deterred by court injunctions requested by transport secretary Grant Shapps that would prosecute any protestors blocking the M25.Although the group wasn’t deterred they...
PROTESTS
Indy100

Richard Madeley asked if he’s ‘stupid’ as he clashes with Insulate Britain campaigner on Good Morning Britain

Richard Madeley clashed with an Insulate Britain protester on Good Morning Britain amid protests that saw two major roads being blocked by activists. The protests were subject to debate on Good Morning Britain as hosts Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh spoke to an Insulate Britain activist, as well as someone who was previously caught up in an eco-warrior protest.
WORLD
The Independent

Insulate Britain: Who are the roadblock protesters and what do they hope to achieve?

The environmental activist group Insulate Britain has become increasingly active since summer 2021, most recently bringing the M25 to a halt during Friday morning rush hour in the run-up to the crucial Cop26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland.Fourteen protesters in orange high-visibility vests again sat in the road holding banners to stop cars, buses and lorries getting by to demand action from the government to improve home insulation and cut domestic energy waste, a key contributor to the climate crisis.The demonstration was the collective’s third of the working week after its members prevented traffic passing along the A40 into London on...
PROTESTS
newschain

Smart motorways protesters carry coffins through London

Protesters have carried coffins across London’s Westminster Bridge to represent deaths on smart motorways since they were introduced in a bid to ease congestion. Around 50 demonstrators marched to Parliament Square on Monday to demand a ban on all-lane running (ALR) motorways, which can convert the hard shoulder into a live traffic lane.
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

Who are Insulate Britain and what do they want?

For the past few months Insulate Britain have been blocking roads in an effort to pressure the government into sealing up the UK’s leaky, draughty housing-stock. So why are a group of eco-activists facing confrontations from angry drivers, and even risking injury, for insulation? Shivani Dave speaks to environment correspondent Matthew Taylor about Insulate Britain’s demands and explores the possible health benefits of properly insulated homes with Dr James Milner.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

42K+
Followers
99K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy