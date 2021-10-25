CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EverGlade Consulting Receives Certification As LGBT Business Enterprise

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplier diversity is the cornerstone to a new era of diversity, equity, and inclusion in today's evolving business ecosystem. EverGlade Consulting is excited to announce that it has been approved as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise ® with the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) Supplier Diversity Initiative.

Visibility and representation have been shown to be marked characteristics that foster more inclusivity and advance equitable agendas within businesses, organizations, and even governmental entities. As part of this effort, EverGlade Consulting became part of this certification program in the hopes to promote more transparency and visibility within the professional services industry.

"EverGlade Consulting is excited to add this NGLCC certification to its credentials and looks forward to being a proud example of economic opportunity and advancement for other LGBT+ owned businesses," explained Chairman and President Jerry Jia-Sobota.

"When I started my career in government contracting two decades ago, being out was much more difficult," explained Eric Jia-Sobota, National Leader of EverGlade's Consulting Practice. "It was important then and even more important now to be visible as business leader and owner, especially in a field that is not especially known for LGBT businesses," he concluded.

About EverGlade Consulting

EverGlade Consulting is a Washington, DC based consulting firm that helps clients navigate the federal landscape. We are inspired by technology-driven companies whose focus is to secure non-dilutive funding through the federal government. We offer services ranging from proposal support through the implementation of systems to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, the DOD, HHS, NIAID, and DTRA.

For additional information about EverGlade Consulting, visit:

About NGLCC

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and the largest global not-for-profit advocacy organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses. www.nglcc.org

Media Contact: Eric Jia-Sobota, info@everglade.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everglade-consulting-receives-certification-as-lgbt-business-enterprise-301407413.html

SOURCE EverGlade Consulting

