Inseego Announces Appointment Of Robert Barbieri As Chief Financial Officer

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader of 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that Robert G. Barbieri, who has been serving as the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer on a permanent basis, effective October 25, 2021.

"We are extremely pleased to have Bob assume the CFO role on a permanent basis," said Dan Mondor, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Inseego. "Bob has demonstrated his leadership, financial skills and deep operating experience since joining us. It became obvious to the entire senior management team that appointing Bob to permanent CFO will help us successfully execute on our corporate strategy."

Mr. Barbieri has been serving as the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer since April 5, 2021. Mr. Barbieri has served as a Partner with TechCXO, LLC, a professional services firm that provides experienced, C-Suite professionals to deliver strategic and functional consulting services ("TechCXO"), since 2019. Before joining TechCXO, Mr. Barbieri led his own firm, CxO Advisory Services, which provided similar strategic and functional consulting services, from 2010 to 2019. Mr. Barbieri has more than 30 years of experience as a senior executive and management advisor. Mr. Barbieri has served in senior financial leadership positions with a number of companies, including Chief Financial and Performance Officer at Lawson Software, Inc., a publicly traded international technology, software and e-commerce solution company; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at TriZetto, a publicly traded healthcare IT company; Chief Financial Officer at Apogee Enterprises, a publicly traded glass and coatings technologies company; Chief Financial Officer at ABILITY Network, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company; Chief Financial Officer at Converge One, a leader in telecommunication technology; Chief Financial Officer at Textura, a cloud collaboration company; and a senior executive with Air Products, a global manufacturing and services company.

Mr. Barbieri is a Certified Management Accountant and holds both a B.S. in Business Administration and Accounting and an M.B.A. in Financial Management from Drexel University.

Inseego has issued an inducement award of 375,000 stock options to Mr. Barbieri. The options will have a ten-year term and an exercise price equal to the closing price per share of Inseego's common stock as reported by NASDAQ on October 25, 2021, the date of grant. The options will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the options vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter. The option grant was approved by the independent compensation committee of Inseego's board of directors in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company's patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

