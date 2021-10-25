Porter x G-SHOCK Set to Revisit Brand's First Analogue-Digital Watch

IWC goes above and beyond in its newest Big Pilot’s Shock Absorber watch. Long known as a pioneering brand in the world of aviation, IWC Schaffhausen went above and beyond the call of robustness and precision in its newest Big Pilot’s Shock Absorber XPL watch. Designed to withstand incredible shocks, the watch houses a number of important IWC developments. It is the first timepiece to incorporate IWC’s patented new shock absorber system that was more than eight years in the making. The Sprin-g Protect system is made using Bulk Metallic Glass (BMG) for the cantilever spring, which protects the movement against g-forces. It has been tested by an outside laboratory and withstood accelerations in excess of a whopping 30,000g.

12 DAYS AGO