French President Macron calls for immediate release of Sudan Prime Minister

By Reuters
 7 days ago
PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday condemned the coup attempt in Sudan and called for the immediate release of the Sudanese Prime Minister and civilian members of the government.

Soldiers arrested most of the members of Sudan's cabinet on Monday and a military officer dissolved the transitional government, while opponents of the takeover took to the streets where gunfire and injuries were reported.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was detained and moved to an undisclosed location after refusing to issue a statement in support of the coup, said the information ministry, still apparently under the control of Hamdok's supporters.

Sudan's information ministry said military forces had arrested civilian members of the Sovereign Council and members of the government. In a statement sent to Reuters, it called on Sudanese "to block the military's movements to block the democratic transition".

Military News Editor

U.S. Freezes $700 Million in Aid to Sudan Amid Military Coup

The US will suspend $700 million in emergency financing for Sudan because of the ongoing military coup, the State Department announced on Monday. United States Department of State Spokesman Ned Price condemned the clash. He confirmed the dispersal of the entire aid package would be paused because the funds were "intended to support the country's democratic transition."
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

